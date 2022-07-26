ComplyCube Provides KYC Verification for Capital Pilot to Launch Innovative Startup Investment Fund
The KYC firm has partnered with Capital Pilot to provide cutting-edge IDV verification for the UK's first automated and high-volume investment fund for startups
We're excited to partner with Capital Pilot, lend it our expertise and best-in-class verification, and ultimately support its mission to promote greater diversity in capital allocation for startups”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplyCube, the identity verification SaaS platform, has joined forces with Capital Pilot, the London-based Startup Rating Agency, to provide advanced KYC verification and AML checks for Boost Fund I, the UK's first automated high-volume startup investment fund.
— Dr. Tarek Nechma, ComplyCube CEO
The Boost Fund aims to back a diverse range of promising UK startups via its innovative, alternative investment approach. The fund's investments are selected using Capital Pilot's Investability Rating System, which combines human insight and sophisticated algorithms to produce comprehensive assessments of a startup or scaleup to potential investors.
Richard Blakesley, founder and CEO of Capital Pilot, commented: "We are delighted that Boost Fund I is up and running with a strong mission to promote greater diversity in capital allocation to startups. Thanks to ComplyCube, we have established strong AML controls that meet the most stringent regulatory requirements, ensuring our compliance posture is first-class".
True to its investment diversity vision, the fund’s first five investments feature two female founders, one founder from a BAME background and two businesses based outside London. The Boost Fund I targets to be the leading UK startup investment fund by volume as it targets to complete 100 investments in less than six months. Shahryar Barati, CCO at Capital Pilot, remarked: "We wanted a diligent and smooth onboarding experience for our investors and startups, and thanks to ComplyCube's superb platform, we have delivered on both fronts".
Dr. Tarek Nechma, CEO of ComplyCube, said: "We're excited to partner with Capital Pilot, lend it our expertise and best-in-class verification platform, and ultimately support its mission to promote greater diversity in capital allocation for startups. We strongly believe startup enablement is core to the success of modern economies". "ComplyCube was built from ground-up to accelerate time-to-market, provide a frictionless user experience, and decrease customer acquisition costs. That's why we've enhanced our Startup Programme to help more businesses access our market-leading identity verification services" stated Mohamed Alsalehi, CTO at ComplyCube.
ComplyCube recently increased its Startup Assistance Package, with eligible businesses able to secure substantial allowances worth up to £40,000 / $50,000. The programme offers early-stage and growing startups KYC and identity checks as well as other resources to empower them to deploy engaging customer onboarding, and KYC flows effortlessly.
- About ComplyCube
ComplyCube is a leading SaaS & API platform for Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) & Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, with customers across telecoms, financial services, legal, healthcare, e-commerce, cryptocurrency, FinTech and more.
ComplyCube's ISO-certified platform boasts the fastest omnichannel integration turnaround in the market with Low/No-Code solutions, API, Mobile SDKs, Client Libraries, and CRM Integrations.
Visit www.complycube.com to learn more.
- About Capital Pilot & The Boost Fund
Capital Pilot is the Investability Rating Agency for startups and scaleups. It combines human insight, proven analytics and sophisticated algorithms to produce comprehensive assessments of the attractiveness of a startup or scaleup to potential investors. Capital Pilot is the trading name of Capnova Limited, registered in England with company number 12177695. www.capitalpilot.com
The Boost Fund is a fast, data-driven investment vehicle that backs startups with real potential. It is not open to outside investors. Funded by high-net-worth investors, it will make fixed £50,000 investments in 100 startups in just 6 months. Applications for the Boost Fund are through the Capital Pilot Investability Rating. Boost Fund I L.P is a Jersey-registered limited partnership with registration number 3826. www.boostfund.uk
