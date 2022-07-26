DIRECTOR OF RISK MANAGEMENT, AHMED LASHEEN, FIRST IN UAE TO BE AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Ahmed Lasheen Nada Awad Rizkallah

Director of Risk Management for RAKBANK in Dubai is a graduate of our first guided study cohort for executives and board members in the MENA region.

The DCRO Institute Board Members' Course on Risk® is a masterplan for C-Suite risk governance and provides a practical approach to bridging the gap between board members and management.” — Ahmed Lasheen

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governanceto Ahmed Lasheen of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Ahmed is the first in the UAE to earn this global recognition.Ahmed is the Director of Risk Management for RAKBANK in Dubai, where he has responsibility for Enterprise Risk Management and working with the bank's Risk Board on risk governance and strategy. In addition to the bank's risk appetite and risk reporting, he is responsible for corporate, commercial, and personal banking credit risk policies aside to investments & cross-border risk. He also oversees the bank's business risk review and market risk functions.Before his role with RAKBANK, he served in executive risk roles with Union National Bank, Groupe Crédit Agricole, Arab Banking Corporation & Citigroup. Ahmed earned his MBA from the American University in Dubai. He also completed Citigroup courses in Managing Risk in Financial Markets for the CEMEA region.Ahmed is a graduate of our first guided study cohort for executives and board members in the MENA region, led by Nada Awad Rizkallah, Group Head of Risk Management and Strategy - Deputy General Manager for Credit Libanais in Lebanon, and Regional Director – MENA for the DCRO Institute."I was very honored and delighted to have Ahmed joining our first Guided Study Cohort on the Board Members Course on Risk," said Rizkallah. "Ahmed advanced great contribution to our program sessions, weaving together the top challenges impacting the banks' environments and providing insightful recommendations on how to practically create an effective enterprise risk management framework. I congratulate him for his commitment and engagement to pursue his career excellence and for being the first in the UAE to earn the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance," she continued."The DCRO Institute Board Members' Course on Riskis a flagship program in Risk Governance," said Mr. Lasheen. "Overall, it brings great value to organizations willing to endorse value creation and sustainable return. The program is a masterplan for C-Suite risk governance and provides a practical approach to bridge the gap between board members and management," he continued.is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program