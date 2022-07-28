Mr. Achal Chaurasia discusses how Ukraine provides educational opportunities to medical and healthcare aspirants.

Mr. Achal Chaurasia

Mr. Achal Chaurasia explains how Ukrain offers affordable education to medical and healthcare aspirants that attracts students from across the globe.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Achal Chaurasia asserts that in recent years, Ukraine has emerged as the perfect destination for Indian students who are seeking to study medicine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent developments put a halt on the education of thousands of Indian students who were studying medicine in Ukraine or aiming to do so. The students stuck in the war-torn country were evacuated by the Indian government under Operation Ganga, which was launched on 26th February, two days after the Russia-Ukraine crisis began.

One key factor is the admission procedure. In India, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted every year to give students admission to government-run medical colleges. Mr. Achal Chaurasia emphasizes that the cut-throat competition witnessed in this entrance examination and the limited seats in government-run colleges make it impossible for a large number of medical aspirants to get accepted into the government colleges. Hence, leaving them to the mercy of private medical institutes that charge exorbitant fees.

The most viable option that these students find is to fly to European countries like Ukraine. Ukraine fulfills these students’ aspirations to become medical professionals. "The tuition fees of Ukraine-based medical colleges are far more affordable than private Indian institutions. Moreover, the living costs of the country are reasonable too. Thus, it is the quality education at a relatively lower expenditure that attracts students towards the medical institutes of Ukraine”, says Achal Chaurasia. He also gives credit to the use of English for teaching and learning in Ukrainian colleges for their rising popularity. These students, after completing their MBBS from Ukraine, are required to give a test called the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination to practice medicine in India. The students who have returned from Ukraine find themselves at a crossroads right now.

Uncertainty lingers and the future of these students seems blurry, given that the developments in the Russia-Ukraine war continue to take place. However, some colleges are planning to resume their online classes soon. The question is whether these classes will be beneficial for the study of medicine as it depends hugely on practical-based learning.

When asked whether this is an end to the popularity of Ukraine for the study of medicine, Mr. Achal Chaurasia replied that "in the near future, it seems impossible for Ukrainian universities to resume their classes." He explained that even if the war comes to an end, it will take time for the country to recover from the devastations that it has caused. He also brought another aspect that from now on, it is probable that the parents show apprehension and reluctance in sending their children to Ukraine for further studies.

“Anything can be said with certainty only after the war ceases and everything comes back to normal in Ukraine, which we all are hoping for”, he added.