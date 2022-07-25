Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,461 in the last 365 days.

Federal Student Aid’s Summer Assignment: Modernize the National Student Loan Data System (NSLDS®)

Federal Student Aid's Summer Assignment: Modernize the National Student Loan Data System (NSLDS)

By: Richard Cordray, Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid

For many, summer is a time for family trips and backyard BBQs, but it is not all fun and games. Before we know it, many students will be rushing to complete summer assignments before heading back to school. Here at Federal Student Aid (FSA), we have had a major “summer school” assignment of our own: we have been working hard to launch a new website that helps financial aid professionals at colleges and career schools prepare for the upcoming school year.

The new NSLDS Professional Access website modernizes a crucial data system and online tool that is more than 25 years old. The system stores loan and grant data for every student who receives aid, as well as repayment data reported by loan servicers and other financial partners. When students and families use the College Scorecard to compare schools to find the right fit or look up their aid information on StudentAid.gov, that useful data comes from NSLDS.

Our main goal with the new site is to make NSLDS easier for financial aid professionals to use so they can spend more time helping students. The enhanced site has a modern look and feel that make it easier for financial aid professionals to navigate the functions they use the most. We have vastly improved how the different financial aid systems connect with each other. Now we can provide an easy-to-read breakdown of students’ loan amounts and their complete financial aid history in one central place. The new site also offers more flexibility for scheduling reports, as most reports are now available for immediate download from the NSLDS website.

In the future, we also plan to enhance the dashboard on the FSA Partner Connect portal at fsapartners.ed.gov and to make it easier to access online accounts. Through our ongoing Next Gen initiative, we will continue to upgrade our technology, tools, and resources for students, parents, borrowers, and financial aid professionals.

You just read:

Federal Student Aid’s Summer Assignment: Modernize the National Student Loan Data System (NSLDS®)

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.