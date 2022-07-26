WatchData Adds API Support for the Polygon Blockchain and Opens It Up to Developers

/EIN News/ -- Tel Aviv, Israel, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheWatch, a technology company making blockchain seamlessly accessible to developers, has announced the addition of Polygon to its flagship product WatchData. WatchData now lets developers access the Polygon blockchain through its Powered API, extract information and easily build apps on top of it.

Polygon is a Layer-2 solution built to help Ethereum expand in efficiency, security, size, and usefulness. Instead of relying on the classic Proof-of-Work algorithm, Polygon uses Proof-of-Stake. Polygon is EVM-compatible, meaning you can use it just like Ethereum but avoid the low throughput and high transaction fees. Even Instagram launched digital collectibles on Polygon.

WatchData provides web3 developers with a single API to seamlessly access blockchains: its suite of tools and superior infrastructure enables developers to build apps and services with ease. WatchData turns transaction blocks into accessible datasets ready for thorough analysis and research. Thanks to the infrastructure developed by the team, their Powered API solution is compatible with any EVM-based blockchain and can be rolled out quickly.

Over 460 companies are using WatchData, and this number is growing every month. In addition to Polygon, WatchData supports Ethereum, Bitcoin, Binance Smart Chain, and Tron where users have access to historical data and data from the node directly. Customers use WatchData for analytics, portfolio tracking, wallet, and payment services as well as for building DeFi products and dApps for their needs: the web3 community included WatchData in related roadmaps such as DeFi Developer Road Map, web3-tools, and others.

“We’re excited to make Polygon available to our customers. It has been one of the most popular layer-2 solutions for Ethereum thanks to its fees and compatibility”, says Svyatoslav Dorofeev, CEO of TheWatch. “We made a lot of smart decisions which required upfront investments but since then we can easily implement support for other EVM-compatible chains”.

TheWatch also develops WatchBlock, a SaaS tool that offers a simple, convenient and intuitive dashboard, provides insights into transaction data, purchase history, and risk management to Virtual Asset Service Providers. All client transaction monitoring and related operations are handled by WatchData solutions, which ensures higher speed and guarantees security.





About WatchData

WatchData is a platform that helps web3 developers seamlessly interact with the blockchain. It provides a suite of developer tools, enhanced APIs, and superior infrastructure to drastically simplify building blockchain apps. WatchData turns raw transaction blocks into accessible datasets ready for thorough analysis and research. Companies use WatchData for analytics, portfolio tracking, wallet, and payment services as well as for building DeFi products and dApps for their needs. For more information please visit https://www.watchdata.io/





About TheWatch

TheWatch combines products providing services for payments in the blockchain and their analytics. The company has its own product portfolio of services that includes WatchData, a flagship infrastructure product, and WatchBlock, transaction monitoring for virtual assets service providers. TheWatch operates as a part of a group of companies that also includes Calypso Pay, an all-in-one crypto processing platform that allows receiving payments from the clients fast in a secure way and paying the partners or workers almost instantly. For more information please visit https://www.thewatch.io

Yury Molodtsov COO&Partner MA Family yury (at) ma.family