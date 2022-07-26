Submit Release
July 26, 2022

SEN. ESTRADA'S SONA COMMENT/REACTION

Doable and reassuring future ahead of us, is what encapsulates President Marcos' pronouncements in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA). The assurance that there will no longer be any lockdown is an indication of the Marcos administration's strong resolve to bring back to pre-pandemic level our economic activities.

I'm glad to hear the President underscoring the need to protect workers from the creative industry to address among others, their working conditions, rights and welfare. Akma ito sa ipinanukala ko na Freelancers Protection Act.

I'm more than satisfied with what the President presented as he tackled almost everything, from the current problems besetting the health sector to achieving a sound fiscal management. His reassurance that he will not suspend any of former Pres. Duterte's infrastructure projects, he in fact even vowed to expand the infrastructure programs, goes to show that he's not a vindictive leader.

Also, it is quite evident and laudable that one of the goals of this administration is to strengthen the agriculture sector, attain inclusive development and bring the benefits of economic growth to the countryside and the rural areas. Isa sa mga naging pangunahing theme o mensahe sa kanyang SONA ay siguruhin na ang pagbangon at kaunlaran ng Pilipinas ay nararamdaman ng bawat Pilipino sa bawat sulok ng bansa, saan man sila naroroon.

Natutuwa rin akong marinig na ang ilan sa mga priority legislation ng Presidente ay naihain na natin sa Senado katulad ng Internet Transactions Act, Virology Institute of the Philippines Act, unified retirement and pension system of military and uniformed personnel, E-Government Act, Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE) bill, and reinstatement of mandatory ROTC. Palagay ko doable naman ang mga hinihingi nyang dapat na isabatas at siguro ang ilan sa mga iyon ay kailangan nyang i-certify as urgent.

All in all, I am very satisfied with what I heard on the first SONA of PBBM.

