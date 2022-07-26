3 Ways to Invest as a First Time UK Expat and Foreign National Landlord

With property prices growing at their fastest rate since 2004, there are good signals that property prices will continue to increase. For this reason, investing in UK property now almost guarantees a good capital return in the future.

Monthly rents are currently averaging £1061 pcm, which is the highest ever recorded.

A long-term buy-to-let rental is usually the most popular choice for first-time UK expat investors as it’s simple, there is a wide availability for mortgages, and the returns are great as they come from both long-term capital growth and monthly rental income.

Student properties are also incredibly accessible to first time UK expat and foreign national investors. They are also far more affordable, so are an excellent choice for UK expat and foreign national investors with a lower deposit amount.