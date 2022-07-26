How the ‘Summer of Sales’ Can Benefit UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

According to Rightmove, in the two weeks approaching July 6th, there was a 14% increase in the number of properties for sale when compared to the same period in 2021.

The increased number of instructions and the growth in valuations indicates that the sales market is changing again, and UK expat and foreign national investors will have more choice when deciding on an investment property.

UK expat and foreign national lenders are not increasing interest rates in the same way for their customers. This is in a bid to drive business from this highly competitive and lucrative sector of the market.