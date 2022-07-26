Incheon- Đà Lạt air route resumed

VIETNAM, July 26 - Representatives of Lâm Đồng province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism give flowers to tourists from the Republic of Korea. — VNA/VNS Photo

LÂM ĐỒNG — A charter flight carrying 141 passengers from Incheon of the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed safely at Liên Khương International Airport in the Central Highland province of Lâm Đồng on Saturday.

This is the first international flight to Lâm Đồng’s Đà Lạt city after more than two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After landing, the passengers and crew members on the flight KE9475 operated by Korean Air were welcomed and presented gifts and flowers by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism as well as organisers of the programme.

This activity is part of an effort to promote the image of Đà Lạt as a safe and distinctive destination for Korean tourists in particular and international tourists in general.

The tourists plan to stay in Đà Lạt city for five days. They will experience golf tours and visit tourist attractions in the locality.

More charter flights to Đà Lạt are expected to be organised from now until the end of this year. — VNS