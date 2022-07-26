Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,418 in the last 365 days.

Incheon- Đà Lạt air route resumed

VIETNAM, July 26 - Representatives of Lâm Đồng province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism give flowers to tourists from the Republic of Korea. — VNA/VNS Photo

LÂM ĐỒNG — A charter flight carrying 141 passengers from Incheon of the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed safely at Liên Khương International Airport in the Central Highland province of Lâm Đồng on Saturday.

This is the first international flight to Lâm Đồng’s Đà Lạt city after more than two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After landing, the passengers and crew members on the flight KE9475 operated by Korean Air were welcomed and presented gifts and flowers by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism as well as organisers of the programme.

This activity is part of an effort to promote the image of Đà Lạt as a safe and distinctive destination for Korean tourists in particular and international tourists in general.

The tourists plan to stay in Đà Lạt city for five days. They will experience golf tours and visit tourist attractions in the locality.

More charter flights to Đà Lạt are expected to be organised from now until the end of this year. — VNS

You just read:

Incheon- Đà Lạt air route resumed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.