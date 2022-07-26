Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,326 in the last 365 days.

Important Tips for Choosing Home Theater Projector

Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector 3200 ANSI Lumens +AI sensing dimming

Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector 3200 ANSI Lumens +AI sensing dimming

Dangebi Mars Pro 4K laser projector

This writing will introduce you some important tips for choosing a great home theater projector.

NEW YORK, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now we won’t hear people ask about how to watch movies on a projector, because home theater projector is gaining popularity among young people. This writing will introduce you some important tips for choosing a great home theater projector.

Choose 1080p resolution and above

Like TVs, projectors have a resolution as well. Without high enough resolution, the basic picture quality conditions cannot be guaranteed. The higher the resolution, the better the overall picture quality, and the lower the resolution, the lower the picture quality. And the higher the resolution, the higher the price. Most of the best portable projector 2022 provides with 1080p resolution.

For the average family, it is very good to choose 1080p projector to watch. As for the 4K advertised by many manufacturers now, it is more like a stunt. Because, there are relatively few 4K matching film sources now, so it is not recommended to buy them for the time being.

Choose 2,000-2,500 lumens brightness

Lumens is the main technical spec of projectors, which means brightness. Brightness is the foundation of everything. If the brightness is not enough, the resolution is useless. The higher the lumens, the lower the light requirements for the viewing space.

Low lumens of 1500-2000 lumens are sufficient if the viewing space is dark. The picture is not distorted and has good clarity. If the room is bright, 2000-2500 lumens is more suitable, and the picture effect will be clearer and more natural. Especially when choosing the best projector for outdoor movies, because you can kill the lights in the room, but you can not do it in the open.

Bill Newman
M&L Technology Co., Ltd
+1 626-206-6017
email us here

You just read:

Important Tips for Choosing Home Theater Projector

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.