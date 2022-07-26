Important Tips for Choosing Home Theater Projector
This writing will introduce you some important tips for choosing a great home theater projector.NEW YORK, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now we won’t hear people ask about how to watch movies on a projector, because home theater projector is gaining popularity among young people. This writing will introduce you some important tips for choosing a great home theater projector.
Choose 1080p resolution and above
Like TVs, projectors have a resolution as well. Without high enough resolution, the basic picture quality conditions cannot be guaranteed. The higher the resolution, the better the overall picture quality, and the lower the resolution, the lower the picture quality. And the higher the resolution, the higher the price. Most of the best portable projector 2022 provides with 1080p resolution.
For the average family, it is very good to choose 1080p projector to watch. As for the 4K advertised by many manufacturers now, it is more like a stunt. Because, there are relatively few 4K matching film sources now, so it is not recommended to buy them for the time being.
Choose 2,000-2,500 lumens brightness
Lumens is the main technical spec of projectors, which means brightness. Brightness is the foundation of everything. If the brightness is not enough, the resolution is useless. The higher the lumens, the lower the light requirements for the viewing space.
Low lumens of 1500-2000 lumens are sufficient if the viewing space is dark. The picture is not distorted and has good clarity. If the room is bright, 2000-2500 lumens is more suitable, and the picture effect will be clearer and more natural. Especially when choosing the best projector for outdoor movies, because you can kill the lights in the room, but you can not do it in the open.
Bill Newman
M&L Technology Co., Ltd
+1 626-206-6017
email us here