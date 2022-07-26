Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Industrial Air Compressor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Air Compressor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial air compressor market size is expected to grow from $19.31 billion in 2021 to $20.2 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. As per TBRC’s industrial air compressor market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $24.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%. Increasing demand for energy-efficient air compressors is expected to propel the industrial air compressor industry growth.

The industrial air compressor market consists of the sale of an industrial air compressor by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the industrial sector. The industrial air compressor is a device that utilizes an electric, diesel, or gas-powered engine to convert power to potential energy stored in pressurized air. It uses one or more reciprocating pistons to draw in air and compress it. The compressed air is then directed towards various tools such as jackhammers, paint sprayers, impact wrenches, and others.

Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Trends

Technological developments in the field of air compressors are shaping the industrial air compressor market. Companies that are into Industrial Air compressors are undergoing develop new technologies and products.

Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Segments

The global industrial air compressor market is segmented:

By Type: Rotary Air Compressors, Reciprocating Air Compressors, Centrifugal Air Compressors

By Product: Positive Displacement, Dynamic Displacement

By Seal: Oil-Free Seal, Oil-Lubricated Seal

By Application: Food and Beverage, Oil and Gas, Energy and Mining, Semiconductor and Electronics, Manufacturing, Construction and Municipal, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture/Farming

By Geography: The global industrial air compressor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Industrial Air Compressor Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial air compressor global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial air compressor market, industrial air compressor global market share, industrial air compressor global market segments and geographies, industrial air compressor global market players, industrial air compressor market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial air compressor market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Industrial Air Compressor Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Atlas Copco, Danfoss, Doosan Infracore, EBARA Corporation, Elgi Equipments Limited, Hitachi, Howden Group Ltd., Ingersoll-Rbd Plc, Kaeser Kompressoren, Inc., Kirloskar Pneumatics Co. Ltd., Kobe Steel, Baker Hughes, BOGE Kompressoren, Campbell Hausfeld, Coaire, Elloitt Group Ltd., FS-Curtis, Fusheng Group, Gardner Denver, and GE Oil and Gas.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

