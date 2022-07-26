Framework Agreement to Implement Program to Increase Number of Health Professionals by 2030

MOROCCO, July 26 - Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch chaired, Monday in Rabat, the signing ceremony of a framework agreement for the implementation of the program to increase the number of health professionals by 2030.

This framework agreement was signed by Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Taleb and Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Abdellatif Miraoui and Minister Delegate in charge of Budget, Fouzi Lekjaa.

This agreement aims to overcome the lack of staff in the health sector and to reform the training system, said a statement by the department of the head of government.

This program reflects the high attention paid by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to issues related to health and strengthening the human capital of the sector, as a central pillar of development and the successful implementation of the Royal large-scale program of generalization of social protection, in accordance with the provisions of the framework law 09.21 on social protection.

Also, this program aims to increase the number of health professionals from 17.4 for every 10. This will require doubling the number of graduates from medical, pharmacy and dental faculties and tripling the number of graduates from higher institutes of nursing and technical health professions by 2025, while developing a new basic training engineering within the faculties of medicine, pharmacy and dentistry, with the creation of 3 faculties of medicine and pharmacy and 3 university hospitals in the cities of Errachidia, Beni Mellal and Guelmim, added the same source.

The budget allocated to this program amounts to more than 3 billion dirhams, in addition to the costs of creating the 3 new university hospitals.

Quoted in the statement, the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch highlighted, during the signing ceremony of the framework agreement, the special attention that His Majesty King Mohammed VI pays to the health sector and professionals in the sector, illustrated by the High Royal Directives in this area, which is one of the main aspects of strengthening the pillars of the social state.

The implementation of the Royal project on the generalization of social coverage for all Moroccans requires the real strengthening of the national health system and the increase in the number of health professionals, in order to meet the expectations of citizens, he added.

The government, in order to accompany the mega-channel of social protection, has put in place a well-defined strategy, based on several guiding principles, including the promotion of human resources, the strengthening of health care facilities and provincial, regional and university hospital centers.

MAP 25 July 2022