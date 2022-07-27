Ramesh Chaurasia shares insights on the lack of awareness of poor industrial waste disposal

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia shares a piece of advice for industries to identify the type of industrial waste and manage it accordingly.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to report by Phoslab approx. 7.6 billion tons of industrial solid waste is generated and disposed of by American industries. Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia, a disciple of sustainable development goals by the United Nations (UN), shares his concern towards poor industrial waste disposal. He says, “The inappropriate handling of industrial waste can have devastating consequences to the environment. When harmful waste is released into the air, soil and water pose a serious threat to the biodiversity of the particular region.” For instance, heavy metals, harmful chemicals, radioactive waste and even organic sludge when released into water causes water pollution. Lead, arsenic and other harmful chemicals when released in water are life threatening for aquatic animals as well as humans.

Similarly, such toxic substances when released into the air or disposed in landfills adulterate the environment. Air pollution causes respiratory infections, heart diseases and lung cancer whereas soil contamination degrades crop’s quality and may lead to health issues like blockage in neuromuscular and the central nervous system, depression, headaches, nausea, fatigue, eye irritation and skin rash. Therefore, Mr. Chaurasia added and addressed the industries that such practices also pose a threat to your company’s reputation and future through costly fines and damaging publicity.

Further, Mr. Chaurasia shares a piece of advice for industries to identify the type of industrial waste generated by their industry and segregate them based on solid, toxic, and chemical waste and then should be taken care by the waste disposal service. When an industry opts for a waste disposal service they can assist you with managing your industrial waste and complying with any local, state and federal guidelines. But before you finalize a waste disposal service make sure you finalize a credible and experienced company to help them dispose of the waste properly.

Mr. Chaurasia believes that companies who are aware of all the facts mentioned above will try to find a solution to solve it at the basic level. However, he also suggests that industries can reduce, reuse and recycle their waste for proper waste management.

“When industries will transform themselves to sustainable waste management, it will not only help the industries save huge financially but also conserve the environment, safeguards the life on land and underwater” quoted Mr. Chaurasia.

He also explained a few benefits of proper waste management to encourage industries to start practicing like if industries can minimize the waste, the efficiency of production will also increase, it helps you achieve environmental policies, standards and regulations. Such practices will also boost the reputation of the industry. The commitment to protecting the environment helps you get new customers easily. Taking a step further to protect the environment also provides you an edge over your competitors.

“I will continue to spread awareness about poor industrial waste disposal unless the situation improves and I am hopeful that soon we will see results”, concluded Mr. Chaurasia.