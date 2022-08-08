Customers Seek Coinrule’s Software for Wealth and Asset Management
Coinrule’s software and trading platform improves customers cryptocurrency management of wealth and assets through tried-and-tested and bespoke strategies.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within just a couple of years the cryptocurrency market has expanded dramatically from a market capitalisation of $108 billion at the March 2020 lows to as high as $3 trillion at its peak in November 2021 to where it currently sits at just over $1 trillion. This is an enormous increase in market capitalisation and resulting attention to the cryptocurrency market. Refiniv (London Stock Exchange Group) surveyed over 1500 high net-worth investors in 13 countries and found that crypto held the second-highest percentage (29%) in innovations that will have the greatest positive impact on financial markets. Naturally, wealth and asset management will continue to expand into this industry as individuals invest more in cryptocurrencies and create longer-term plans for their investments.
However, several issues remain with traditional wealth and asset management in relation to cryptocurrencies. High fees, with little transparency about costs of the service, and a high minimum needed to invest have long been associated with traditional management platforms. A lack of experience in dealing with a downturn in the cryptocurrency market can also hit investors hard when trading strategies are not geared to cope with the changing market.
Gabriele Musella, CEO and Co-founder of automated crypto trading platform Coinrule (https://coinrule.com/crypto-trading-bots/) highlights how Coinrule offers an efficient solution to wealth and asset management within the industry: “Coinrule provides the ideal platform for wealth and asset management in that it can provide both active and passive management of cryptocurrencies for a wide-range of users from those that are looking for a hands-off approach to those that are keen to write their own strategy codes. The key advantage of Coinrule’s software is that it is designed for ease-of-use with its intuitive If-This-Then-That approach. Furthermore, users do not need to be an expert to set up the cryptocurrency trading bot and users require no complex techniques or coding experience to be able to make the most of Coinrule’s features”.
Musella continued, stating that well known and tested strategies such as ‘Buy the Dips’, ‘RSI-Based Dollar Cost Averaging on Bitcoin’ and much more are embedded within Coinrule, allowing traders to benefit from pre-made and tested strategies.
Recent findings released by Bitwise Asset Management and ETF Trends this year show that 80% of respondents would allocate 5% to a given portfolio. While this seems like a small percentage, this is ideal for a platform like Coinrule to automate any trading or investments to try and offer the highest returns based on the user’s strategy preference and asset management style.
Another key feature of the Coinrule platform that is particularly significant for wealth and asset managers is the ‘Any Coin’ element. This function tells the platform bot to analyse the market and find coins that best meet the conditions set within a user’s rule. The bot undertakes the hard work of finding the right coins to buy and sell so that users with little to no market knowledge can still benefit from well thought-out trading strategies with minimal effort.
When asked about the role of Coinrule as the cryptocurrency market pursues greater market capitalisation and institutional and public interest, he noted that, “Coinrule has been dedicated to building strategies that are focused on profiting from downtrends and uptrends and protecting traders’ portfolios during volatile times of the market. More importantly, traders feel more in control of their portfolios without the stress of having to create trading strategies from scratch. Coinrule has insured that all management strategies are catered for and continually create and test new strategies as the market evolves. This is ideal for any wealth or asset manager, whether an individual or institution.”
