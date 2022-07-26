Over-the-top Market | Growing Trends Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities 2027

Over-the-top Market

The global over-the-top market is segmented into component, device type, content type, revenue model, user type, end user, and region.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for OTT from developing regions, availability of variety of content, and rise of SVoD services in emerging countries have boosted the growth of the global over-the-top market.

However, lack of data network infrastructure and latency issues hamper the OTT market growth. On the contrary, emergence of the new OTT platforms and new developments in OTT technology are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global over-the-top market was pegged at $121.61 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $1,039.03 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 29.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Impact of Covid-19 on OTT Market:

• The demand for OTT technology experienced a steep increase during the lockdown, with more than two-fifths of the global viewers opting for online content.

• Also, there’s been a substantial increase in subscription for several OTT platforms.

• At the same time, several government agencies have been conducting programs to help enterprises deal with this unprecedented period.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. The service segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the media & entertainment segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Simultaneously, the IT & telecom segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 38.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 37.9% throughout the forecast period. The other two provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global over-the-top market report include Netflix, Hulu, LLC, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Telestra, Rakuten Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Facebook. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

