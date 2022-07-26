Appointment Scheduling Software Market Report | Global Opportunity Analysis 2026

Appointment Scheduling Software Market

Appointment scheduling software offers business tools that allow clients to book, reschedule, and cancel appointments through a web interface.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid increase in adoption of smartphones & internet, increasing need to optimize business performance by saving time, and surge in adoption of m-health apps fuel the growth of the global appointment scheduling software market.

On the other hand, lack of data network infrastructure restrains the growth to some extent. However, use of AI and NLP to offer intelligent appointment scheduling solutions are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global appointment scheduling software market was estimated at $205.85 million in 2018 and is expected to hit at $546.31 million by 2026, garnering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

The key market players analyzed in the global appointment scheduling software market report include Melian Labs, Inc., Appointy, 10to8, Setmore, SimplyBook.me, Square, Inc., Timetrade, Acuity Scheduling (Squarespace), SuperSaaS, and MindBody. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

Based on type, the web-based, SaaS segment garnered nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and would maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to low investment costs and affordability of monthly plans of web-based, SaaS appointment scheduling software.

However, the mobile native app segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in smartphone penetration, rise in need for mobility in businesses, and rapid growth in use of mobile apps in various industries such as healthcare.

On the basis of organization size, the large enterprises segment held the major share, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

This is due to awareness regarding convenience provided by online bookings and scheduling software. On the other hand, the SMEs segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness and adoption of affordable monthly plans offered by market vendors based on the needs of businesses.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific would grow at the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rapidly increase in smartphone penetration, availability of affordable & fast internet connectivity in the region, and growth in number of small and medium sized enterprises. However, North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to huge presence of service-based businesses, enterprises with fast internet connections, and early adoption of digitalization in the region.

Key Benefits for Appointment Scheduling Software Market:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the industry along with the current trends and appointment scheduling software market forecast to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and appointment scheduling software market opportunity.

• The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the appointment scheduling software industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

