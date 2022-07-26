Adult and Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest’s partnership with Sober Peer ‘a dream come true’
Global behavioral science company and industry leader, Sober Peer has finalized a long-term agreement with provider Teen Challenge Pacific NorthwestDALLAS, TX, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global behavioral science company and industry leader in augmented digital health solutions, Sober Peer has finalized a long-term agreement to support clinical and non-clinical care through its vertically-integrated platform across the full continuum of care for mental and addiction health treatment provider Adult and Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest (ATCPNW).
Sober Peer analyzes more than 2.4 million days of behavioral health data annually by observing patient recovery in real time. Its science has proven that remote patient mental and behavioral health management is both effective and efficient by using a robust clinical EMR and integrated Revenue Cycle Management. Addiction is a complex problem that requires a multi-faceted approach to treatment, and Sober Peer’s augmented digital health technology uses AI neural networks, machine learning and proprietary evidence-based methods for collecting and interpreting large data to help providers like ATCPNW improve patient outcomes.
“Working with Sober Peer is a wonderful, collaborative experience that translates our dreams for improved care into better outcomes for each client,” said Brian Nelson, chief operating officer at ATCPNW. “
Based in Milwaukie, Oregon, ATCPNW operates multiple outpatient clinical substance use and mental health programs and has 14 residential campuses in the 5 states they serve. By partnering with Sober Peer, ATCPNW can address the growing addiction epidemic faster and smarter with individual and group therapy using evidence-based treatment that helps form healthy lifestyle habits and establish skills to be productive in society.
“ATCPNW has a national reputation for finding new and better ways to help individuals face and conquer their life-controlling issues. It’s been a joy to help them implement that vision via the Sober Peer platform,” said Mark Cole, chief operating officer at Sober Peer. “Thought leaders like ATCPNW are dramatically raising the bar on how we improve treatment outcomes and support lasting change for the individuals and families they serve.”
With support from Sober Peer, ATCPNW is tackling addiction and mental health using augmented digital health solutions that give counselors a deeper understanding of behavior and enables them to use in-depth, real-time data to provide precision care and improve patient outcomes.
About Sober Peer: Sober Peer is among the fastest-growing behavioral science technology companies serving the mental health and substance use healthcare market. Its technology supports after care managed services that measures, predicts and prescribes optimum treatment modalities across all treatment workflows in behavioral health. Its Web3 enabled digital platform uses augmented intelligence and predictive analytics extensively to improve treatment insight, patient engagement and outcomes for persons suffering from life-controlling mental health-related issues. The company ranks first among the top behavioral health companies for the lowest cost of customer engagement and in invested return-on-equity making it one of the most efficient and effective solutions in behavioral mental health. It currently ranks fourth among the Big 30 mental health applications in monthly reoccurring customers.
