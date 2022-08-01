Attorney John L. Burris Announces Formation of Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy
The new firm comprises Burris along with partners Ben Nisenbaum, Ayana Curry, and DeWitt Lacy, all attorneys that have done impactful civil rights work.
After thirty-five plus years as a sole proprietor, I am excited to announce that the Law Offices of John L. Burris has merged into a new firm Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry and Lacy.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To expand the firm’s socially significant and highly recognized work in the areas of civil rights litigation and police brutality, it was announced today by the Law Offices of John L. Burris that it has now become Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy.
— John L. Burris, Esq., nationally known civil rights lawyer
In a career spanning 37 years, highly prominent attorney John L. Burris has represented high-profile officials, entertainers, and athletes, as well as ordinary people who faced illegal obstacles in employment or abuse at the hands of police. He served as co-counsel in the Rodney King civil trial and lead counsel in the infamous Oakland Police Department “Riders” class action.
Since beginning the Law Offices of John L. Burris in 1985, Burris has emerged to become a nationally known civil rights lawyer and a respected leader in the fight against police brutality across the United States. In addition, he is one of the nation’s leading champions in representing the underserved members of our communities.
In making today’s announcement, Burris said, “After thirty-five plus years as a sole proprietor, I am excited to announce that the Law Offices of John L. Burris has merged into a new firm Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry and Lacy.” He went on to add, “I believe that this firm with new partners will have the capacity and desire to carry on my tradition of providing aggressive and professional services to those in society whose legal rights have been violated.”
The new firm comprises Burris along with partners Ben Nisenbaum, Ayana Curry, and DeWitt Lacy, all attorneys that have done impactful work in civil rights law in their own right.
Partner Ben Nisenbaum said, “I have worked on police misconduct civil rights cases with John Burris since 2001. We have succeeded in bringing changes in policing during that time to hold a lot of cops accountable for everything from killing or beating people to planting guns on people.” He added, “It is a privilege to move forward as one of the partners in our new firm where our heart will always be in helping the victims of police abuse."
Partner Ayana Curry added, "I am very proud of the individual results we have achieved for our clients and of the impact our cases have had on the practice of police misconduct law and civil rights jurisprudence.” She added, “I am excited to continue our firm's work of making justice accessible to all."
Partner DeWitt Lacy went on to say, “We're the best team in the nation when it comes to protecting the civil rights of all people in our nation, and it’s because of our passionate commitment to every one of our clients regardless of that person’s background or circumstance.” He added, “Our collective individual talents and experience give us a distinct advantage that we bring to every case.”
About Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy
Over the years, John Burris and his associated counsel have represented several public officials and high-profile clients: Earl Sanders, the former Chief of Police of San Francisco, Rodney King, recording artist Tupac Shakur, actor Del Roy Lindo, NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, NBA players Gary Payton and Jason Kidd, and Aaron Goodwin (former sports agent for NBA phenomenon LeBron James). The firm is known as a prominent and recognized national leader in the area of civil rights litigation. The firm also specializes in employment discrimination and personal injury. Committed to serving the rights of the people, Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy currently has offices in Oakland, California, and Los Angeles, California. The firm serves clients throughout the United States and around the world.
Learn more about Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy at www.BNCLLaw.com or on social media.
John Burris
Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy
+1 866-570-1366
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other