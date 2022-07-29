Data Vault Alliance Announces New Podcast Series in the Technology Space focusing on Business Value from Analytics: "Unlocking the Vault with Dan Linstedt"

Absolutely loving the podcasts Dan Linstedt - a must listen for all data practitioners.” — K M A Omar, Head Business Intelligence, Roche

SAINT ALBANS, VT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Vault Alliance is proud to announce the launch of their brand-new podcast series, Dan Linstedt: Unlocking the Vault. This announcement comes on the tails of a successful WWDVC conference, which was held in May of this year in Vermont, USA.

The new podcast series, hosted by inventor of Data Vault and DV 2.0, Dan Linstedt, will cover a variety of topics relevant to the Data Vault community.

Topics that are slated to be included: the business risks of data analytics and how the DV 2.0 methodology mitigates those risks, the foundational principles of Data Vault and why they are necessary for successful analytics implementations, and experiences Dan has had along his journey as the founder of Data Vault.

When asked about what specifics to expect from the Podcast, Sanjay Pande from DVA said, “There are several benefits to listening to this podcast because the listeners will:

- Get information about the genesis of the Data Vault as a foundational architecture and methodology.

- Find out which situations a Data Vault 2.0 solution has already helped several customers.

- How to derive maximum ROI from analytics investments.

- Know which parts of the solution to optimize for right time information.

- Discover how Data Vault 2.0 is the only future ready solution in the market today.”

The podcast promises to demystify the jargon and acronyms that surround the methodology and take listeners through the history of Data Vault and how it grew to become a complete data analytics solution.

“While the podcast goes into the history of the Data Vault, it also talks about the future, future technologies and synergies, how someone with a Data Vault 2.0 solution is already positioned to take advantage of new industry concepts as well as how some have already done so”, added Cindi Meyersohn of DVA, co-host of the Podcast.

The Data Vault Alliance maintains the industry standards for Data Vault implementation and authorizes training partners to instruct and certify in the methodology. A spokesperson for DVA stated that this is an exciting time for the Data Vault Alliance, and that they look forward to sharing updates about DVA’s new programs and offerings along with the material covered in this podcast.

To learn more about Data Vault Alliance and their belief in “Data Vaults Done Right, Everywhere, Every Time,” visit their website.

Dan Linstedt: Unlocking the Vault, is available on all major podcast platforms and new episodes are released weekly. They can be accessed as follows:

Apple/iTunes Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dan-linstedt-unlocking-the-vault/id1628609757

Google Podcasts - https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy85YzRlOTE0Yy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw?sa=X&ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwiA8eLyuJj5AhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAQ

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5YM7mErB5fbBnIKmC1ShZd

Amazon Music - https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/231e1cf6-7e41-4514-9ddb-4386623a8118/dan-linstedt-unlocking-the-vault