Introducing LØPER: The Multifunctional Trail Running Jacket

HONG KONG, July 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apparel company, MØNSTER VALLEY , is pleased to introduce its innovative and multifunctional trail running jacket , the LØPER.MØNSTER VALLEY apparel is inspired by the Norwegian concept “Friluftsliv," which means living a life freely in the open air. The company creates apparel to support an active outdoor adventure lifestyle and its dedication to superior quality apparel garments, with leading technology, affords it the ability to create garments that fit the demands of a busy outdoor lifestyle in ever-changing environments.In the company’s most recent news, MØNSTER VALLEY has released its most exciting product to date – the LØPER. The LØPER is a trail running jacket boasting dozens of special features that make it truly multifunctional. Though the jacket was made mainly for use on the trail, biking, or trekking, consumers will appreciate its casual, comfortable, and stylish design that easily transitions from trails to office, to outings with friends.According to the company, the LØPER jacket is packed of useful and innovative features and benefits, including:• 360º breathing system with underarm vents• Antibacterial fabric that repels and eliminates odors• Truly waterproof design that features a two-way YKK Aquaguard zipper to keep water out and an anti-pinch strip to keep fingers safe• Extended back length that keeps the body solidly protected from gusty weather• Oversized hidden storage pocket and a variety of smaller hidden pockets• Thumbholes to keep sleeves in place and waterproof cuffs that extend over hands for protection and extra warmth• Hidden zipper whistle for safety• High-visibility reflective strip• Integrated protective hood with a concealed adjustable cord• Extremely compact and lightweight, making it easy to fold, stow, and carry• Wide range of colors to choose from, including navy, olive, violet, and black• And more!MØNSTER VALLEY is seeking to fund a large-scale production of the product and backers who support the campaign will gain early and discounted access to the LØPER Jacket.The company’s Kickstarter campaign will be launched at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1144819599/monster-valley-loper-the-multifunctional-running-jacket . For more information about the LØPER, please visit: https://www.monstervalley.com/pages/loper-the-multifunctional-trail-running-jacket About MØNSTER VALLEYMØNSTER VALLEY is a popular apparel company with a mission to create garments that promote less packing, less laundry, less time wasted, and a smaller carbon footprint. With the company’s remarkable high-quality products, consumers can go straight from the streets to the hiking trail, without an entire wardrobe change.