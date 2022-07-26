Telecom scale-ups partner to create a new solution for MVNOs to differentiate their offerings using advanced analytics

LigaData and i-New, part of cyan AG, have entered into a strategic partnership to provide a unique solution for MVNOs

MUNICH, GERMANY, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telecommunications data analytics and AI specialists LigaData and i-New, part of cyan AG, a leading technology & solution provider for MVNO/MVNE business, have announced a new partnership to bring Flare, LigaData’s innovative solution for AI-driven analytics and enhanced real-time decisioning, to the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market.

i-New’s Seamless BSS/OSS & MVNE platform offers an out-of-the-box, one-stop-shop solution for MVNOs seeking increased independence from host operators and maximizing their subscribers’ experience. The platform’s design provides complete end-to-end support from mobile network integration, product management, real-time charging to customer care, as well as digital customer experience management and business operations support through global cloud-based service hubs.

The collaboration utilizes the synergies of the two businesses’ product portfolios, the worldwide operations and integration expertise of i-New, including the cybersecurity expertise of cyan, and the real-time decisioning and analytics capabilities of LigaData. The new advanced solution combines LigaData’s data integration and decisioning product, Flare, with i-New’s BSS/OSS platform.

Silicon Valley-based LigaData provides data products and services tailored for telecommunications organizations. Its software products are utilized by mobile network operators around the world (supporting over 350m subscribers) to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure, through real-time data analytics, decisioning and AI.

The partnership between i-New (cyan Ag) and LigaData was made possible through the mutual affiliation with technology collaboration specialists Match-Maker Ventures (MMV).

Frank von Seth, CEO at cyan AG stated: “By joining forces and leveraging both companies’ expertise we will continue to add relevant features and innovative solutions to the MVNO market. Our platform is already the solid base for successful MVNO business around the world. Providing deep customer insights facilitates better decision-making and ultimately increases customer lifetime value and avoids churn.”

Bassel Ojjeh, CEO at LigaData, said: “This partnership compliments both organizations’ strengths and expertise. We’re thrilled to be launching a fine-tuned analytical solution that speeds up deployment and meets the scalability needs of MVNOs. Our combined expertise and new solutions will help us build on our data analytics and AI successes experienced by our existing client base and their 350+ million subscribers.”

Nicolai Schaettgen, CEO at Match-Maker Ventures, explained: “Match-Maker Ventures is proud of our key role in bringing our portfolio scaleups Cyan and LigaData together in order to provide a top-notch solution to telcos. Our portfolio companies are very strong in their individual fields, addressing pressing challenges of today's telco world - and we see a unique opportunity with the combination of these propositions for an even stronger offering for operators. We are very excited and looking forward to many joint achievements together!”



About i-New, part of cyan AG

i-New is part of cyan AG (XETR: CYR), a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. Its cybersecurity solutions, available through cyan Security Group, are integrated into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand. The Seamless BSS/OSS & MVNE Platform, offered by i-New, is a solution for MVNOs and second brands seeking to increase their flexibility and scalability on a single platform with complete end-to-end support from mobile network integration, product management, real-time charging to digital customer experience and care. i-New further provides comprehensive professional support and managed services.

For more information visit www.i-new.com and www.cyansecurity.com.

About LigaData

LigaData of Silicon Valley specializes in managed data services and products for mobile operators to facilitate digital transformation, achieve data-driven outcomes, and optimize operator resources. LigaData’s services and software products are used by mobile operators around the world to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure, whether through improved analytics, decisioning or AI.

About Match-Maker Ventures

Match-Maker Ventures (MMV) drives tangible business impact by matching the innovation power of high-growth tech companies with the assets of large corporates. Their thoroughly vetted portfolio scaleups have proven their value through 100+ impactful collaborations across 50+ countries in telecom, financial services, e-commerce, and beyond. Their global network of 130+ senior industry experts enables them to identify the best-fitting solutions for the dynamic needs of organizations, creating “perfect matches” by leveraging their network’s combined industry expertise. Through a match-making process, MMV ensures the right partners collaborate in the right way at the right time.