Maldives Independence Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I send my best wishes to the Maldivian people on their Independence Day on July 26.

The relationship between the United States and Maldives grows stronger with every passing day as we create a more just, prosperous, and secure region and world for our peoples. We cooperate on today’s most pressing challenges, including combating climate change, bringing an end to the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and promoting the international rules-based order that safeguards sovereignty and territorial integrity. This partnership is strengthened by a shared commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. The U.S.-Maldives relationship is an example of all that can be accomplished when two countries with common values work together.

We also express our deep appreciation for Maldives’ leadership as president of the United Nations General Assembly in condemning Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We look forward to continuing to deepen this relationship through the opening of a U.S. Embassy in Maldives and nomination of a dedicated U.S. Ambassador to Maldives.