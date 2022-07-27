Altenex Energy partners with traceability leader FlexiDAO to support corporate purchasers’ 24/7 carbon-free energy goals
Hourly data identifies opportunities to increase clean energy
The benefit of this new system is that if you match your supply and demand on an hourly basis, you have a more accurate understanding of which parts of the year you are really running ‘green.’”UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global energy advisory Altenex Energy, an Edison Energy company, has partnered with FlexiDAO to help corporate purchasers move beyond their current clean energy goals to use carbon-free energy 24 hours a day, seven days a week (known as 24/7 CFE). Users of Altenex’s Insights Platform (TM) now have access to FlexiDAO’s granular hourly data, as the firms team up to help clients achieve measurable carbon emission reductions cost-effectively, and reach their Net Zero goals in the fight against climate change.
— Andor Savelkouls, Altenex’s Senior Director, European Energy Advisory
It used to be that purchasing energy attribute certificates (Renewable Energy Certificates in North America, Guarantees of Origin in Europe) or power from solar or wind farms was enough to satisfy society’s objective of reducing emissions. However, this often meant that up to 30-40 percent of a typical company’s power came from traditional, not clean sources. Expectations have grown, and more companies now seek to demonstrate that the energy they are responsible for consuming is carbon-free, all the time. Sustainability leaders now strive to reach the goal of 24/7 CFE.
FlexiDAO collects information from the consumer, the utility, and grid operators, enabling analysis of electricity supply and demand on an hourly basis. The Altenex advisory team uses this data to identify gaps in carbon-free energy supply, and find solutions to avoid use of fossil fuels.
FlexiDAO, headquartered in Amsterdam and Barcelona, was founded in 2017 to improve transparency in emissions reporting from corporate and industrial energy use. Founders Joan Collell and Simone Accornero created software that could track and certify the origin of clean power on an hour-by-hour basis to send price signals to the market and accelerate the energy transition. The firm’s current clients include Microsoft and Google. Altenex and FlexiDAO now intend to serve clients in Europe and the United States together.
FlexiDAO is also the official 24/7 CFE partner of the European flagship event for corporate clean energy sourcing, RE-Source (6-7 Oct, Amsterdam), where it will host a first-of-its-kind learning experience for corporate buyers, the 24/7 Academy. The Altenex team will be joining FlexiDAO and working collaboratively on solutions and next steps for how corporate buyers can better achieve their decarbonization goals with renewable energy.
“Many energy buyers still simply purchase Guarantees of Origin on a yearly basis, and then get their environmental goals evaluated on that same time scale, which does not align with the physical reality of electricity grids” explained Andor Savelkouls, Altenex’s Senior Director, European Energy Advisory, based in Utrecht, Netherlands. “The difference between that approach and this new system is that if you match your supply and demand on an hourly basis, you have a more accurate understanding of which parts of the year you are really running ‘green.’ Then you can work with us to fill the gaps and improve your percentage of renewable energy use.”
“We’re able to bring light into a room of darkness,” said Joan Collell, CCO of FlexiDAO. “Companies think they are doing well by buying clean energy, and then when we show them the data, they realize they have been blind to the actual numbers. Together with Altenex, we will be able to give more clients confidence about their decarbonization status and their ability to reach their goals most cost-effectively.”
About Altenex Energy
Altenex Energy, an Edison Energy company, is a global energy advisory firm that helps large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better navigate the choices, opportunities, and risks that will emerge from the transition to a net-zero future. As stakeholder expectations around corporate sustainability increase, Altenex helps companies rise to this challenge by designing and implementing individualized strategies, projects, and programs across sustainability, renewables, energy optimization, and energy supply. Altenex enables organizations to deliver on their strategic, financial, and sustainability goals by addressing today's key energy challenges: carbon, cost, complexity, and creating energy equity across communities. For more information regarding solutions in Europe visit https://www.altenexenergy.com. For North America, visit https://www.edisonenergy.com.
About FlexiDAO
FlexiDAO offers software tools for companies to monitor the clean energy they buy and its carbon emissions hour by hour. The granular insights provided enable impactful energy procurement practices based on time and carbon. FlexiDAO is active in 13 countries and works with world-leading clean energy suppliers and buyers — including Google, Microsoft, and Vodafone, among others. www.flexidao.com
