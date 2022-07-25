Submit Release
Virginia Wang

AFGHANISTAN, July 25  

Virginia Wang is an Undergraduate Fellow on ISW’s China Team. She is currently completing her undergraduate degree at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs in international affairs with a concentration in security policy and a minor in psychology. Her research interests include China and greater East Asia, educational applications of wargaming and simulations, and psychological influences in top-level decision-making.

