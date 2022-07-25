Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,834 in the last 365 days.

Governor Youngkin Commemorates National Hire A Veteran Day In Virginia »

The Virginia Military Spouse Liaison serves as the commonwealth’s military spouse advocate. The liaison conducts outreach and provides advocacy for military spouses and their families.  The liaison also works with key stakeholders within federal, state, local government, military installations, and the private sector to develop and implement a resource system to provide access to education, employment, benefits, and community resources.

You just read:

Governor Youngkin Commemorates National Hire A Veteran Day In Virginia »

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.