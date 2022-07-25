Hunter and bowhunter education classes scheduled in the Southeast Region

With archery season and other fall hunt opportunities just around the corner, now is the time to get your hunter or bowhunter education certification completed! Of course there is always the online option for earning those certifications; however students can also register for instructor-led classes if they prefer. In the Southeast Region, we have two classes coming up in August.

Please note that hunter education is not the same as bowhunter education. Idaho hunters born on or after January 1, 1975, must either complete a hunter education course to purchase a hunting license, or show proof of a previously held license in Idaho or another state.

To buy an archery permit (required for archery-only hunts), all bowhunters ages 9 and older must possess a valid hunting license AND show proof they have completed an approved bowhunter education course or show evidence of having been licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state, or complete an affidavit to that effect.

If you can't find a class schedule that works for you, remember there is the self-paced online options for both hunter and bowhunter education. Just don’t wait until the last minute to get yourself or your new hunter ready for hunting season this fall.