Sequentur Featured Amongst Inc. 5000 Awards in 2022
The IT Company is Featured on the List of Fastest-Growing Private U.S. CompaniesCLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequentur LLC, an IT managed service provider, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing, privately owned companies in America.
“We are thrilled to be included in the Inc. 5000,” said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. “Fifteen years ago, I founded Sequentur to partner with clients to advance their businesses and improve their efficiency. Being included on this list demonstrates the success of our efforts, and we are grateful for the recognition.”
Started in 1982 as the Inc. 500, the list expanded to the Inc. 5000 in 2007 to recognize the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States and to capture a broader spectrum of success. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour and Patagonia are companies that have previously been honored by Inc. 5000.
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to their percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2018, as well as being U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent.
On August 9, Inc. Magazine will reveal their ranking to each of the 5000 awardees prior to releasing the list to the public on Inc.com and in the September 2022 issue of Inc. Magazine, which is scheduled to publish on August 16. Additionally, Inc. will honor the awardees at a conference and gala in Phoenix, Arizona in October 2022.
“This award not only recognizes our company, but also all the people behind the company,” Gruzdev added. “Without them, our success would not be possible.”
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a managed IT service provider providing robust, reliable, and secure on-premises and remote managed services. Sequentur partners with clients to create a corporate world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.
Eli Player
Sequentur LLC
+1 703-260-1133
info@sequentur.com