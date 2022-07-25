Secretary Blinken’s Call with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss Armenia and Azerbaijan’s historic opportunity to achieve peace in the region. The Secretary offered the United States’ assistance in facilitating regional transportation and communication linkages. The Secretary encouraged continued bilateral dialogue and hailed the recent meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Tbilisi. He also reaffirmed support for productive EU-brokered discussions and noted that the United States has been an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair since 1994 and stands ready to engage bilaterally and with likeminded partners to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find a long-term comprehensive peace. Secretary Blinken also commended the Prime Minister on the positive momentum and concrete agreements made towards normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey.