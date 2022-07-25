Submit Release
Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Bar Harbor, Maine

Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will travel to Bar Harbor, Maine, USA from July 26 – 28 to participate in the 2022 College of the Atlantic Summer Institute.  Assistant Secretary Medina will deliver remarks on July 28 during the session titled “The Ocean on the World Stage: Why This is our Moment” to highlight the United States’ efforts to protect our ocean by working to combat plastic pollution and illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing; creating marine protected areas; and implementing ocean-based climate solutions.

For press inquiries, contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.

