GetFit launches Move & Earn token to revolutionize the web3 era

GetFit will revolutionize the web3 era with move & earn token, better rewards then STEPN?

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, UAE, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetFit is the new Move & earn web3 token on BSC with its own NFT Marketplace , launching (fair launch) on 27 July 2022 on pink sale:

https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/0xC6B265d8b7CeD0B3bb973c789D5D1c37Ba25A20c?chain=BSC



GetFit has revolutionary tokenomics with 3% rewards in BUSD to its users and also incentivize them with additional tokens based on their activities (running & jogging).The Hyperdeflationary token has advanced functions like autobuyback and autoliquidity which makes its more unique and advanced web3.0 token.









The GetFit app functionality will open up to users who own an NFT sneaker that will be available at their marketplace. GetFit’s new move2earn platform is an example of the real-world use cases blockchain has to offer to go beyond the crypto community. Through the company’s user-friendly, mobile app platform, GetFit aims to make both fitness and Game-Fi more accessible to anyone with a smartphone, revitalizing healthy lifestyle among crypto users.

“We are proud to launch GetFit’s public beta and reveal the potential of what individuals can achieve with their fitness goals using crypto as an incentive,” says Founder and CEO, Kevin Koo. “With GetFit, we are promoting healthy lifestyle, encouraging users to indulge into fitness activities and earn while doing these activities. We are also encouraging in reducing carbon foot prints and encouraging users to get more into healthy lifestyle activities”

The game has a single token system, the Game Token and Governance Token both as GFT. GFT is used for various in-game activities such as minting new Sneakers, leveling up Sneakers, and upgrading Gems along with using in game rewards and use them back to buy more sneakers or simply sell them at exchanges.

User will be able to buy multiple NFT sneakers from marketplace and can activate any level profile based on his/ her endurance.

About GetFit token:

GFT is the move2earn mobile NFT game where players can walk, jog or run outdoors with an NFT Sneaker to earn tokens. GFT aims to motive & inspire users to engage in healthier lifestyles by bringing them into the Web 3.0 world, same time contributing positively to reduce carbon footprint.

