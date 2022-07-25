Global Fire Safety Equipment Market Is Estimated At US$ 49 Bn By 2022 And To Expand At The Highest CAGR Of 7% During The Forecast Period; States Fact.MR

Growing Demand For Efficient Fire Safety Equipment In Automotive, Manufacturing, Energy And Power, Mining, And Construction Is Likely To Drive The Market Considerably In The Coming Period.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fire safety equipment market is anticipated to secure a market value of USD 91.11 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032. The increasing fatalities due to accidental fire is anticipated to be the most significant factor driving the market in the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe are expected to boost the market significantly during the forecast period.



From 2015 to 2021, the industry flourished at a CAGR of 6%. The COVID-19 pandemic led to heightened demand for fire safety equipment , especially in the residential and healthcare sectors. Mandatory lockdowns compelled residents to stay indoors, augmenting the need for equipment such as hoses and extinguishers. Also, rapid hospitalization rates prompted healthcare authorities to beef up fire safety arrangements.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for fire safety equipment became highly pronounced, especially across the residential and healthcare industries. The imposition of mandatory lockdowns compelled residents to stay indoors, leading to heightened demand for home grade fire extinguishers and other equipment to combat any incident. Also, the rising hospitalization rates prompted hospitals and clinics to install robust firefighting and fire detection systems to prevent any accidents.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for Brochure at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7105

APAC and North America have imposed stringent rules which have mandated the application of fire safety equipment in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, which is expected to provide a significant boost to the market in the forecast period. The rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries such as; India, China, and Japan are predicted to bolster the industry significantly in forthcoming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global fire safety equipment market to be valued at US$ 49 Bn in 2022

By solution, fire detection equipment to capture 60% of revenue, growing at a 7% CAGR

Fire safety equipment for industrial applications to remain high, accumulating 40% revenue

North America to procure nearly US$ 18 Bn by the end of 2022

Asia Pacific to experience a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032





“Imposition of stringent rules regarding the mandated installation of fire safety equipment is likely to play a crucial role in driving the market growth notably.” – says an analyst at Fact. MR.

Category-Wise Analysis

Fact. MR reveals that the fire detection segment is anticipated to secure the largest market share during the forecast period. The segment is likely to have procured nearly 60% of the global market share in 2022. The fire detection segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The increasing number of smart city projects and the robust development in the commercial sector are anticipated to boost the industry during the evaluation period. Moreover, the increasing government intervention and imposition of stringent policies are some other salient factors attributed to the expansion of the segment in the coming time.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Fire Safety Equipment Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7105

Competitive Landscape

Players of the global fire safety equipment adopt strategies such as; acquisition, partnership, and collaborations. The market competitors also make a significant investment in R&D to innovate their products to expand their footprint in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In August 2021, Halma acquired the Ramtech Group of Companies for 18.5 Mn Euros. The UK-based Ramtech Group of companies offers wireless fire systems, mainly in the construction sector.

In November 2021, CBC AMERICA, an intelligent security system provider, disclosed a business collaboration with NAPCO Security Technologies.

Key Segments Covered in the Fire Safety Equipment Industry Report

By Application Fire Safety Equipment for Residential Applications Fire Safety Equipment for Commercial Applications Fire Safety Equipment for Industrial Applications

By Solution Fire Suppression Equipment Extinguisher Sprinkler Fire Detection Equipment Detector Alarm







Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7105

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fire safety equipment market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application (residential, commercial and industrial) and solution (suppression and detection), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods

Our consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the industrial goods sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global industrial goods market provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Carbon Fiber Market - Carbon Fiber Market By Precursor Material Type (PAN-based, Pitch-based, Rayon-based), By Tow Size (Small Tow, Large Tow), By End Use & Region - Global Forecast 2022 to 2032

Resilient Flooring Market - Resilient Flooring Market Analysis by Material Type (Resilient Vinyl Flooring, Linoleum, Cork, Rubber), by Construction Activity (Renovation, New Construction), by End User & Region - Global Forecast 2021-2031

Mill Liner Market - The growing cement industry has created ample growth opportunities for grinding mills, which in turn are likely to drive the mill liners market. The demand for mill liners in the cement industry is highly anticipated to witness a momentous growth rate and is projected to reach about US$ 480 Mn 2029 end.

Truck Refrigeration Unit Market - Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Product Type (Chiller, Freezer), By Vehicle Type (Light Duty Trucks, Medium Duty Trucks, Heavy Duty Trucks), By End-Use (Dairy, Fruits and Vegetables, Meat and Sea Food, Others), & By Region Forecast, 2019-2029

Vibratory Rammer Market - Vibratory Rammer Market Analysis Report By Product (Battery, Petrol, Diesel Vibratory Rammers), By Application (Asphalt compaction, Soil compaction), Operating Speed (Up to 10 m/min, 11-20 m/min, Above 21 m/min), By Operating Weight, Impact Force, By Region Forecast 2019 to 2029

Asphalt Paver Market - Asphalt Paver Market Analysis Report By Paver Type (Tracked Pavers, Wheeled Pavers), By Screed Type (Mechanical, Hydrostatic), By Paving Width, By Operating Weight, By Region - Global Market Insights 2019-2029

Ammunition Market - Ammunition Market Analysis Report By Caliber (Small, Medium, Large, Rockets, Missiles), By Type (Rimfire, Centerfire Ammunition), By Application (Civil & Commercial, Self Defense), By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market - Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking By Type (Pure, Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine), By Application (Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Mining, Metal Fabrication) - Global Market Insights 2021-2031

Personal Protective Equipment Market - Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis by Type (Head Protection, Hands & Arms Protection, Foot & Leg Protection, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Body Protection, Others), by End Use Industry and Region Forecast - 2022-2032

Construction Equipment Rental Market - Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis by Product Type (Earth Moving Machinery Rental, Material Handling Machinery Rental, Concrete & Road Construction Machinery Rental), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making. We provide both qualitative and quantitative research, spanning market forecast, market segmentation, competitor analysis, and consumer sentiment analysis.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter