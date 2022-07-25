America’s Future Scholarship Application Review Cycle Begins Aug. 1
America’s Future is dedicated to building the next generation of leaders for America who are actively engaged in advancing the principles that make America exceptional.”VENICE, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, announced today that the application review cycle for its 2023 Scholarship Award For Excellence begins August 1. Eligible high school seniors are encouraged to apply for one of five scholarship awards of $1,000 each. For further information, submission requirements and to apply online, visit Scholarship Program.
— Mary O'Neill, Executive Director
“America’s Future is dedicated to helping build the next generation of leaders who are committed to ensuring the future of America as a Constitutional Republic,” said Mary O’Neill, America’s Future Executive Director. “Our youth are the future. This scholarship program aims to support and encourage young Americans to be actively engaged in advancing the principles that make America exceptional.”
Student applicants must demonstrate a distinguished record of scholastic achievement and have initiated or been a part of a project or program advancing American values and traditions, and the important roles of faith and family in our nation, all of which are aligned with America’s Future guiding principles. Deserving students planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university, certification or apprenticeship training program, or technical/profession school or program are invited to apply. Use of the scholarship award is unrestricted.
For more details about the scholarship and to access the application form, please visit https://www.americasfuture.net/scholarships/. To learn more about America’s Future, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.
ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.
Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.
