Bridge Preservation Work Shifting to Interstate 80 in Clearfield County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge preservation work is shifting to a pair of Interstate 80 bridges spanning Anderson Creek in Union Township, Clearfield County. The project includes deck repairs, roadway approach work and the placement of high friction surfaces that will improve the rating of four bridges in Clearfield and Clinton counties from fair to good.

The contractor will set up traffic control measures on I-80 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 105.5 to 106.5 on Friday, July 29. Beginning Monday, August 1, the right (travel) lane will be closed, and a 13.5-foot width restriction will be in place for the left (passing) lane while crews perform the repairs. PennDOT expects this traffic pattern to be in place for approximately six weeks. It will issue an update when work shifts to the passing lane.

Work on this project started in April in the Loganton area of Clinton County with two bridges spanning Route 477 in Greene Township, Clinton County. Clearwater Construction of Mercer, PA, is the contractor for this $2.3 million project, which PennDOT anticipates them completing by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #


