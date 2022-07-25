Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,812 in the last 365 days.

Livability rankings put Wisconsin tops

Six Wisconsin cities make top 100 in Best Places to Live rankings

MADISON, WI. JULY 25, 2022 – New national rankings prove something that Wisconsinites already know – Wisconsin is a great place to live and work.

Six Wisconsin cities made Livability.com’s 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list with Madison securing the top spot for the second year in a row.

“From our natural resources to our thriving culture of innovation and entrepreneurship to the people who call our state home, Wisconsin is being recognized as a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Tony Evers. “This is great news for Wisconsin as we continue working to expand access to high-speed internet, invest in improving our schools, fix our roads, and support small businesses and communities — all things that go toward building strong, vibrant communities that make for great places to live.”

Besides Madison, the following cities were also top-ranked: Waukesha (No. 12), Appleton (No. 39), Green Bay (No. 74), Eau Claire (No. 78) and La Crosse (No. 89). The rankings are based off data on economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care.

“Economic development is also about community building,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “Wisconsin has been making smart investments in our communities through programs such as WEDC’s Community Development Investment Grant, our Main Street program, the Workforce Innovation Grant program investing in local efforts to address workforce challenges and the Main Street Bounceback grants that offer $10,000 to help support businesses and nonprofits opening in formerly vacant commercial buildings.  These investments are paying off.”

Find more information on the Livability.com rankings on their website at: livability.com.

You just read:

Livability rankings put Wisconsin tops

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.