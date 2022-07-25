I-15 HOV Restrictions Begin This Week

Las Vegas, Nev. – Lane restrictions on I-15 in Las Vegas begin this week as Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews continue the first phase of the I-15/Tropicana Interchange

The team will begin pouring foundations for 10 new Active Traffic Management (ATM) signs on I-15 (see map below). Associated with this work, beginning Thursday, July 28 through Thursday, August 25, the northbound and southbound I-15 HOV lanes will be closed between Warm Springs Rd and Tropicana Ave, 24/7. ATM signs are being installed during the early phases of the project to assist with traffic management during the duration of construction.

Additional lane closures will also occur during overnight hours. Details are in the table below, along with information about an upcoming traffic shift on Dean Martin Dr.

I-15 Dates & Times Locations & Traffic Impacts July 25 - 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-15 northbound near Russell reduced to 3 lanes

I-15 southbound HOV lane closed – Hacienda to Sunset July 26 - 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-15 northbound, Warm Springs to Hacienda, reduced to 2 lanes

I-15 southbound HOV lane closed – Hacienda to Warm Springs July 27 - 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-15 northbound, Warm Springs to I-215, reduced to 4 lanes

I-15 southbound, Russell to Sunset, reduced to 3 lanes July 28 - 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-15 both directions, between Warm Springs and Sunset reduced to 3 lanes Nightly, Sun nights through Thurs nights until August 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-15 both directions, overnight lane reductions between Warm Springs and Tropicana

LOCAL ROADWAYS Dates & Times Locations & Traffic Impacts August 1 & 2 -

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Dean Martin Drive, northbound and southbound, between Tropicana and Flamingo: One lane open in each direction. August 2 – November 9 -

24/7 Dean Martin northbound right lane closed between Tropicana and Flamingo; 2 lanes open in each direction



Please visit i15trop.com for the latest information. Traffic control is subject to change.

NDOT’s ATM system uses full-color LED signs to provide next-generation, real-time driver information to prepare motorists for upcoming incidents that prompt lane closures or restrictions. Motorists have the opportunity to react well before they reach the incident, cutting down commute times and greatly reducing the potential for secondary crashes.

New ATM locations:

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

