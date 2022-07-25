Solatube Launches New Product to Cool and Ventilate the Garage
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solatube International Inc. continues to prove itself as the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights and home ventilation systems, with the introduction of its newest residential product, the powered garage fan with Comfort Control remote.
Just in time for the hottest months of summer, the new Solatube garage fan is an eco-friendly solution to removing heat and odors from garages, man caves, workshops and other detached buildings. Designed to increase energy efficiency, the remote-controlled system lets homeowners easily turn the fan on and off and set customized temperature controls.
“Without proper air ventilation, the garage can become a steamy hot box that’s also filled with unhealthy odors,” said Robert E. Westfall Jr., president of Solatube International. “Our new powered garage fan with Comfort Control remote allows homeowners to easily remove heat, pollutants and odors, and fill the space with fresh, cool air, creating a comfortable and functional space.”
Cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly, a Solatube garage fan pulls the hot stale air out of the space and fills the space with a wave of refreshing, clean air. Through its five engineered blades, the Solatube garage fan efficiently maximizes CFM airflow to rejuvenate any stuffy garage.
Solatube International continues to raise the bar for ventilation technology with its new round-to-square housing design created to optimize airflow in a more efficient way. Additionally, the new design allows for the garage fan to fit between ceiling joists, resulting in a quick and hassle-free installation with no structural modifications. Furthermore, the fan is equipped with a fire-dampener system, meeting garage fire rating requirements.
To learn more about Solatube garage fan ventilation systems, visit https://solatube.com/residential/garage-fans.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with ground-breaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments the company has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube celebrated its 30th Anniversary in 2021. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com.
