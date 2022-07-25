Hyperautomation Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing technological advancements allowing for greater productivity and better collaboration at the workplace is one of the significant factors.

Hyperautomation Market Size – USD 492.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.2%, Market Trends –Growing automation trend in the manufacturing sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hyperautomation market is expected to reach USD 22.84 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The hyperautomation market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the use of technologies comprising robotic process automation (RPA), artificial learning (AI), machine learning (ML), biometrics, and Chatbots, among others, in various industry verticals including BFSI, retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, among others.

Hyperautomation delivers various advantages as compared to other automation types comprising rapid automation of processes, improved workforce motivation, and satisfaction, assignment of employees to other critical tasks, implementation of advanced analytics, enhancement in insights’ precision, risk reduction, better compliance, increased productivity, and improved collaboration at workplace.

Growing automation trends in the manufacturing sector are gaining significant traction worldwide, and in turn, are driving the market growth. Several manufacturing firms are implementing hyperautomation for decreasing operational expenditure (OPEX) and improve the overall manufacturing process efficiency.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Hyperautomation Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key participants include UiPath, SolveXia, Appian, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Automation Anywhere Inc., Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., OneGlobe LLC, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Catalytic Inc., among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

By technology, natural language generation (NLG) is likely to grow at significant rate in the forecast period. NLG assists computers in transforming structured data into text information in a language understandable by humans. NLG platform provides dedicated solutions for end-users such as BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare, among others, scalable and rapidly deployable at a lower cost of implementation.

By industry vertical, BFSI, in terms of market size, held the largest hyperautomation market share in 2019. BFSI industry possesses a huge prospective for the application of hyperautomation. A few benefits offered by hyperautomation comprise marketing, sales & distribution, regulatory reporting, bank servicing, payment processing, lending operations, enterprise support, back-office operations, and others.

The hyperautomation market in North America held the second-largest hyperautomation market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 17.6% in the forecast period. The presence of eminent RPA, AI, and ML firms in the region, a well-established IT infrastructure, and major banks, among other end-users, are causative of the growth of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Hyperautomation market on the basis of technology, industry verticals, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Machine Learning (ML)

Biometrics

Chatbots

Natural Language Generation (NLG)

Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Hyperautomation market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Hyperautomation Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

