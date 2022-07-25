Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,782 in the last 365 days.

Tech Founder Dee Bright Jr Merges Web Company With Marketing Agency

Dee Bright Jr Founder of DBA

Dee Bright Jr - Tampa Florida Business Coach

Dee Bright Jr - Tampa Florida Business Coach

Dee Bright Jr, the current president of Dee Bright & Associates is almost complete with a merger between Project 1000 LLC and Dee Bright & Associates Inc.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dee Bright Jr, the current president and founder of The Tampa Florida marketing agency Dee Bright & Associates is almost complete with a merger that’s taking place between Project 1000 LLC and Dee Bright & Associates Inc. These two companies were both founded and remain under the ownership of Dee Bright Jr.

Project 1000 is a firm primarily focused on the visual aspects of branding such as website design, logo design, the design of print materials and more.

Bright founded Project 1000 in late 2012 with his wife Alicia Bright. Project 1000 is the business that was first to bring real success and stability to Bright who was just a young adult at the time of launching the company. This early success would help position Bright to later get ranked as the Tampa Florida Business Coach of the year by GoalSetters International which is an online publication.

Now over 10 years later and 3 companies later, Dee Bright Jr has decided to move forward and merge Project 1000 with Dee Bright & Associates in an attempt to combine the services of both companies. Dee Bright Jr believes that this merger will help this Tampa Florida Marketing Agency better operate in the market.

As a marketing agency, Dee Bright & Associates delivers marketing solutions that help their clients increase their revenue, gain exposure, and grow their overall brand. So far the success of Dee Bright & Associates has earned Dee Bright Jr the title of Tampa Florida Business coach of the year by GoalSetters.

With the merger of Project 1000, Dee Bright & Associates will be able to offer design services in the areas of websites, logos and print materials. The goal after the merger is to have everything operating under the Dee Bright & Associates brand while dissolving the “Project 1000” name.

To learn more about this merger, you can visit the Dee Bright & Associates website here:
https://www.deebrightassociates.com/

GMG
email us here
Gifted Media

You just read:

Tech Founder Dee Bright Jr Merges Web Company With Marketing Agency

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.