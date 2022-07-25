Tech Founder Dee Bright Jr Merges Web Company With Marketing Agency
Dee Bright Jr, the current president of Dee Bright & Associates is almost complete with a merger between Project 1000 LLC and Dee Bright & Associates Inc.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dee Bright Jr, the current president and founder of The Tampa Florida marketing agency Dee Bright & Associates is almost complete with a merger that’s taking place between Project 1000 LLC and Dee Bright & Associates Inc. These two companies were both founded and remain under the ownership of Dee Bright Jr.
Project 1000 is a firm primarily focused on the visual aspects of branding such as website design, logo design, the design of print materials and more.
Bright founded Project 1000 in late 2012 with his wife Alicia Bright. Project 1000 is the business that was first to bring real success and stability to Bright who was just a young adult at the time of launching the company. This early success would help position Bright to later get ranked as the Tampa Florida Business Coach of the year by GoalSetters International which is an online publication.
Now over 10 years later and 3 companies later, Dee Bright Jr has decided to move forward and merge Project 1000 with Dee Bright & Associates in an attempt to combine the services of both companies. Dee Bright Jr believes that this merger will help this Tampa Florida Marketing Agency better operate in the market.
As a marketing agency, Dee Bright & Associates delivers marketing solutions that help their clients increase their revenue, gain exposure, and grow their overall brand. So far the success of Dee Bright & Associates has earned Dee Bright Jr the title of Tampa Florida Business coach of the year by GoalSetters.
With the merger of Project 1000, Dee Bright & Associates will be able to offer design services in the areas of websites, logos and print materials. The goal after the merger is to have everything operating under the Dee Bright & Associates brand while dissolving the “Project 1000” name.
