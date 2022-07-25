Homeland Security Market Size is projected to reach USD 920 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%: Straits Research

The global homeland security market size was valued at USD 550 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 920 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America holds the highest market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term " homeland security " refers to protecting a country against any threat to society. Governments have tried to offer security and resilience against all potential natural and artificial calamities. A nation's homeland security includes defense against various dangers and accidents, including terrorism, illicit weapons, cybercrime, drug trafficking, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes, and others. It protects the public and includes law enforcement, border security, transportation, and aviation security.

Due to factors including the increase in terrorist attacks, border conflicts, illegal immigration, smuggling, human trafficking, and frequent natural catastrophes, among others, the global market for homeland security is predicted to expand at a rapid rate. Several businesses are making significant investments in innovative goods and services to address and defend the unfavorable situations in countries throughout the world.





Rising Cases of Smuggling and Trafficking Propel the Global Homeland Security Market

Smuggling and trafficking fuel global, transnational criminal activity. The fastest-growing anti-social menace in the world is smuggling and trafficking, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, and illegal immigration. Numerous global factors, including the economic crisis in Asia, the recurrent conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, and the prolonged poverty in many nations, including Paraguay, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, and Uruguay, have contributed to the alarming increase in immigration from these nations.

The market for global homeland security is predicted to rise due to the sharp increase in cases of human trafficking, as the goods and services on offer in the marketplace assist in recognizing and countering this threat. For instance, security patrols at airports , naval security, transportation security, and the detection of smuggled nuclear material are some of the steps taken to address the problems with smuggling and trafficking that affect a country's homeland security.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 920 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.9% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Technology, End-User, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors IBM Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Unisys Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc,

Elbit Systems Ltd, SAIC Key Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Information Security Key Market Drivers Government Initiatives to Secure Nation from Cross Border Disputes and Civil Wars

Untapped Market Opportunities amid Growing Demand for Information Security

Information security safeguards user information and data against illegal access, modification, disruption, or destruction, which can threaten the country's security. Governments, the armed forces, hospitals, academic and research institutions, public and commercial businesses, and others maintain such information. Most of this data is kept on servers and in the cloud and travels across networks using electronic media.

Homeland security now places a high priority on enhancing the security of data networks , information, and cyber infrastructure. Organizations in the public and private sectors, li those in the railway, energy, utility, IT & telecommunication, and military sectors, heavily rely on computers and Internet technology for a range of operations, including business, communications, vehicle control, surveillance, war situations, disaster management, signal processing, and other things.

Information Security Research Association (ISRA), a global organization for information security research, Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN) in the United States, and the Japan National Security Agency (JNSA). In the upcoming years, this feature will result in the widespread acceptance of the homeland security market for securing data and information in numerous industries worldwide.





Regional Insights

North America holds the highest market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. North America is likely to witness an increase in the adoption of products and services related to homeland security owing to numerous military modernization and enhancement programs underway in the North American region. The increase in investment for improving national security against different threats by the North American countries is expected to propel the development of advanced equipment across North America. The presence of premier defense equipment manufacturers in the region further increases its contribution to the global homeland security market.

Asia-Pacific is the second-largest shareholder and is projected to reach USD 295 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Broad maritime boundaries of nations such as India, Sri Lanka, Japan, and Bangladesh demand better naval security in the region. Increment in government initiatives for the safety of the public and properties and the adoption of new technologies in various security markets, including cyber security, aviation security, and critical infrastructure security, are providing enormous opportunities for market growth in the region.

Europe is the third-largest region. The homeland security market in Europe includes countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. Increasing government investment in the region is the primary factor driving the growth of the homeland security market. The presence of major countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and others that effectively safeguard their internal security is expected to bode well for the growth of the homeland security market in the region over the forecast period.





Key Highlights

during the forecast period (2022–2030). Type-wise , the global homeland security market is classified into Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Cyber Security, Mass Transportation Security, Law Enforcement, CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) Security, and Others. Cyber Security holds the highest market share and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

, the global homeland security market is classified into Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Cyber Security, Mass Transportation Security, Law Enforcement, CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) Security, and Others. Cyber Security holds the highest market share and is predicted to expand at a during the forecast period. End-user-wise , the global homeland security market is classified into Public and Private Sectors. Public Sector is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

, the global homeland security market is classified into Public and Private Sectors. Public Sector is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Technology-wise , the global homeland security market is classified into Security Platforms, Recognition & Surveillance Systems, AI-Based Solutions, and Others (CBRN Solutions and Communication Platforms). The AI-Based Solutions technology is the highest shareholder in the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

, the global homeland security market is classified into Security Platforms, Recognition & Surveillance Systems, AI-Based Solutions, and Others (CBRN Solutions and Communication Platforms). The AI-Based Solutions technology is the highest shareholder in the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Region-wise, the global homeland security market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.





Key players in the global homeland security market are

IBM Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Unisys Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

SAIC





Global Homeland Security Market: Segmentation

By Type

Border Security

Aviation Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Cyber Security

Mass Transport Security

Maritime Security

Law Enforcement

CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) Security

Others

By Technology

Recognition and Surveillance Systems

AI-Based Solutions

Security Platforms

Others (CBRN Solutions and Communication Platforms)

By End-User

Public Sector

Private Sector

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In June 2022 , Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that it had been given a contract of about USD 70 million to provide a global client with electronic warfare (EW) solution. The contract will be carried out over 2.5 years.

, Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that it had been given a contract of about USD 70 million to provide a global client with electronic warfare (EW) solution. The contract will be carried out over 2.5 years. In June 2022, Elbit System showcased the Range Extension & Smart Tail (REST) kit for air-to-surface warheads during the Eurosatory 2022 (Hall 6, booth D567) as part of its portfolio of precision munitions. Already ordered for several warhead types, REST transforms almost any air-to-surface warhead into a high penetration standoff precision munition.

News Media

Increasing Need for Surveillance in North America to Foster Airship Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2019–2026

Top 10 Gunshot Detection System Companies in the Global Market





