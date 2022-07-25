DBMETA - The METAVERSE Rule Maker, DOGGABYTE Singapore (DB) Launched A Multi-industry Metaverse Solution

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOGGABYTE Singapore (DB) has recently released its METAVERSE project that took 3 years in planing and making. DB, as the global leader of blockchain distributed storage industry, offers stable, safe, and innovative products and technology services in big data computing, storage, and applications in the METAVERSE era. As the known largest storage unit, DB’s determination and confidence are strong in building and leading the METAVERSE ecosystem.





DBMETA is a METAVERSE ecosystem project to provide comprehensive business resolutions for Blockchain based e-commerce, advertising, game, and finance industries. It aims to energise traditional industries by blockchain technology, to leverage the deepened integration of real and virtual economies, to break the barriers of traditional marketing models, and eventually to build a globalised METAVERSE ecosystem in an applied structure.

DBMETA to Reshape Business Models for Traditional Industries

DBMETA combines e-commerce with Blockchain to reshape the business models for traditional industries. In the future, DBMETA will energise industries such as gaming, advertising, real estate, sociality, finance to restructure their business models, respectively; then to achieve the global METAVERSE ecosystem.

DBMETA to Restructure Business Models for Blockchain Industry

To address the status quo and the sore points of blockchain industry, DBMETA has developed its own e-commerce system to integrate real and virtual economies. In the future, it will also establish advertising system, NFT, and other applied scenarios to support virtual economy by its strong real economy.

DBMETA to Create the global decentralised organisation DBMETA DAO

DBMETA DAO, as themetaverse community for DBMETA, is devoted to establishing a global, decentralised, and self-governed community, with the strong consensus of virtual economy. Everyone is entitled of equal rights to govern DBMETA DAO. Backboned by blockchain technology, everyone will be able to vote directly to govern the community and further develop the ecosystem. Smart contract will be utilised in operation to ensure the decision making process as a fair, open, and tamper-resistant one. This will also ensure that everyone will be joining in the building of DBMETA effectively.

http://www.dbmeta.org/



https://twitter.com/DbMeta



Media Contact Company Name: DOGGAPYTE.PTE.LTD Contact: Joe Zhong Email: official -at- dbmeta.org Website: http://www.dbmeta.org/