Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,771 in the last 365 days.

DBMETA - The METAVERSE Rule Maker, DOGGABYTE Singapore (DB) Launched A Multi-industry Metaverse Solution

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOGGABYTE Singapore (DB) has recently released its METAVERSE project that took 3 years in planing and making. DB, as the global leader of blockchain distributed storage industry, offers stable, safe, and innovative products and technology services in big data computing, storage, and applications in the METAVERSE era. As the known largest storage unit, DB’s determination and confidence are strong in building and leading the METAVERSE ecosystem. 


DBMETA is a METAVERSE ecosystem project to provide comprehensive business resolutions for Blockchain based e-commerce, advertising, game, and finance industries. It aims to energise traditional industries by blockchain technology, to leverage the deepened integration of real and virtual economies, to break the barriers of traditional marketing models, and eventually to build a globalised METAVERSE ecosystem in an applied structure.

DBMETA to Reshape Business Models for Traditional Industries

DBMETA combines e-commerce with Blockchain to reshape the business models for traditional industries. In the future, DBMETA will energise industries such as gaming, advertising, real estate, sociality, finance to restructure their business models, respectively; then to achieve the global METAVERSE ecosystem.

DBMETA to Restructure Business Models for Blockchain Industry

To address the status quo and the sore points of blockchain industry, DBMETA has developed its own e-commerce system to integrate real and virtual economies. In the future, it will also establish advertising system, NFT, and other applied scenarios to support virtual economy by its strong real economy.

DBMETA to Create the global  decentralised organisation DBMETA DAO

DBMETA DAO, as themetaverse community for DBMETA, is devoted to establishing a global, decentralised, and self-governed community, with the strong consensus of virtual economy. Everyone is entitled of equal rights to govern DBMETA DAO. Backboned by blockchain technology, everyone will be able to vote directly to govern the community and further develop the ecosystem. Smart contract will be utilised in operation to ensure the decision making process as a fair, open, and tamper-resistant one. This will also ensure that everyone will be joining in the building of DBMETA effectively. 

To follow DBMETA, welcome to join DBMETA DAO METAVERSE community.

http://www.dbmeta.org/

https://twitter.com/DbMeta

http://www.dbmeta.org/


Media Contact
Company Name: DOGGAPYTE.PTE.LTD
Contact: Joe Zhong
Email: official -at- dbmeta.org  
Website: http://www.dbmeta.org/

Primary Logo

You just read:

DBMETA - The METAVERSE Rule Maker, DOGGABYTE Singapore (DB) Launched A Multi-industry Metaverse Solution

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.