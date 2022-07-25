Marion Excavating Co., Inc. Penalized for Hazardous Waste and Air Quality Violations at its South Hadley Facility 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has penalized Marion Excavating Co., Inc. $6,000 for violations of the air pollution control and hazardous waste regulations that occurred at its facility located at 749 New Ludlow Road, South Hadley, MA. The violations were discovered because of an inspection conducted by MassDEP personnel on September 27, 2021. The violations included failing to register as a generator of waste oil and recycling waste oil without prior notification to MassDEP. The company, which cooperated with MassDEP during the investigation, initiated corrective actions to address the violations immediately after the inspection.

As a part of a consent order issued to Marion Excavating Co., Inc., the company must pay $2,000 of the assessed penalty and ensure that all violations cited in the order are corrected. MassDEP will suspend the remaining penalty provided the company completes the requirements of the consent order.

“It is important for companies to understand and recognize the importance of operating in compliance with the Massachusetts environmental laws and regulations in order to avoid potential releases to the environment,” said Michael Gorski, director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office in Springfield.

