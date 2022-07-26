Alabama’s Leading Leather Brand, Status Co. Leather Studio, Relocates to Downtown Enterprise, Alabama

Status Co. Leather Studio Relocates to Downtown Enterprise, Alabama

Status Co. Leather Studio® has found a new home at “Simplicity of Life” gift shop bringing handcrafted, artisan leather goods to the City of Progress.

With sweat equity, my tax refund, and a small loan from my parents, Status Co Leather Studio launched in 2019; I am overwhelmed with the love and support showered by the loyal customers.” — Tenita L. Strand,