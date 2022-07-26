Alabama’s Leading Leather Brand, Status Co. Leather Studio, Relocates to Downtown Enterprise, Alabama
Status Co. Leather Studio® has found a new home at “Simplicity of Life” gift shop bringing handcrafted, artisan leather goods to the City of Progress.
With sweat equity, my tax refund, and a small loan from my parents, Status Co Leather Studio launched in 2019; I am overwhelmed with the love and support showered by the loyal customers.”ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Status Co. Motto, “What You Carry Becomes Your Conversation”
— Tenita L. Strand,
Status Co. Leather Studio® is an SBA-certified small business in Southeast Alabama. It has recently relocated to Downtown Main Street in Enterprise. Alabama. The new home for full- and top-grain leather handbags, journals, accessories, pillow covers, and home decor is now inside 'Simplicity of Life,' a cozy, architecturally wondrous gift and coffee shop in the historic downtown district which adorns the artwork of renown muralist Wes Hardin. Status Co. Leather Studios offers a niche with artisan leather online and through its brick-and-mortar presence.
Status Co. Leather Studio is the leading seller of handcrafted full-grain and top-grain leather products in Alabama, providing handmade, premium, heirloom-quality, artisan leather at an affordable price. 'I began Status Co. Leather Studio with the adage, If they won't hire you, "higher" yourself,' shared the woman behind Status Co. Leather, Tenita L. Strand, as she recalled the struggle she faced attempting a return to the workforce after leaving to handle a family crisis. Her philosophy represents how a number of socially and economically disadvantaged women are ditching disparities in the 9 to 5 workforce to pursue entrepreneurship and create a better quality of life for themselves and their families.
100% Leather Throw Pillow Covers are rated Status Co. Leather Studio's best-selling products after their premium quality pure leather handbags and travel bags. Made of premium leather, the pillow covers are durable, easy to clean and offer back and neck support. The entire cushion cover collection is ideal for creating a rich modern style for the living room, bedroom, children's bedroom, house, office, and study room. All the leather covers are zipped to prevent inserts or fillers from escaping. The traditional cross-stitched process contributes to its durability, long-lasting, and shape retention after usage.
Founded in 2019, Status Co. Leather Studio, within 3 years, has been featured on AARP.com, Shopify.com, Alibaba.com, and BusinessWire.com, becoming a household name for its premium quality Leather Home Design accessories at an affordable price. Owned by a divorced, single mother, the success story of Status Co. Leather Studio has paved the way for the much-needed ray of hope that inspires to support minority businesses, women-owned businesses, rural development, and promoting initiatives like “Main Street Alabama” to revitalize historic downtown MainStreet corridors. 'With sweat equity, my tax refund, and a small loan from my parents, Status Co Leather Studio launched in 2019; I am overwhelmed with the love and support showered by the loyal customers,' the power woman, Tenita L. Strand, continued. Status Co. Leather Studio is also a member of the Enterprise Area Chamber of Commerce, which will celebrate the relocation of Status Co. on August 17, 2022, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Status Co. Leather Studio offers impeccable customer service online and locally. ‘Our customers include leather enthusiasts, interior designers, artists, writers, and working professionals who want to add something unique to the places they live and work. Our new location inside “Simplicity of Life” gift and coffee shop offers a homely environment to sip, shop, support, socialize, and surround yourself with amazing unique gifts'. Status Co. Leather Studio offers customers a hybrid shopping experience that combines local and internet purchases. Online shoppers appreciate the confidence of purchasing from a reputable brick-and-mortar retailer with a local presence. In contrast, local customers appreciate the ability to authenticate leather quality before purchasing. One happy and satisfied customer shared: 'I was very impressed by the quality of each handbag available at the Wiregrass Mall in Dothan, AL popup showcase. Seeing and touching some of the selection made me a believer in 100% leather products.'
Another customer expressed, “This is a very high-quality leather bag: high-quality leather and sturdy hardware. It’s beautiful and feels great, and is a perfect size: great for cosmetics, toiletries, hair dryers, etc. I love my new bag!”
A repeat customer simply stated, “Perfect! Owner is fantastic and made sure my leather pillow cover arrived on time! It's beautiful.”
The story of Status Co. Leather Studio is an inspiration for many to shop local small businesses, support rural development, and the revitalization of historic commercial districts with efforts like “Main Street Alabama” and the Downtown Enterprise Business Association. Additionally, empowering the most vulnerable segment of society, socially and economically disadvantaged women, is at the core of the initiative taken by a 50+ divorced single mother with two daughters and a granddaughter. 'Creating my brand was the source of improving the quality of life for my family and giving me ownership of time. My business also inspires others how to start on a shoestring budget and access resources to grow a reputable, stable company.' concluded the owner of Status Co. Leather.
For more details and information, visit their website https://www.statusco.co. Subscribe to their newsletter to stay updated on all the latest discount offers.
About Status Co. Leather Studio
Status Co. LLC is a visionary company that represents the new era of socially responsible brands. Status Co. LLC operates publicly as “Status Co. Leather Studio” with a brick-and-mortar showroom and an eCommerce platform. We are committed to providing high-quality, handcrafted products that are ethically made, durable, and earth-friendly. Our curated collection of full-grain and top-grain leather bags, accessories, and home décor compliment every lifestyle. We have a sustainable product that contributes to preserving resources. “Slow Fashion” is an awareness and approach to fashion that considers the processes and resources required to make goods, particularly focusing on sustainability. Founded in 2019 by Tenita L. Strand, the brand has soared to be the leading brand for leather products in Alabama. Status Co. Leather Studio has relocated to the “Simplicity of Life” gift and coffee shop in Downtown Enterprise, Alabama, on Main Street. Status Co.® and Status Co. Leather Studio® are official registered trademarks of Status Co. LLC.
Website URL: https://statusco.co/
Location: 222 S. Main Street Enterprise, AL 36322
Country: USA
Tenita L. Strand
Status Co. Leather Studio
+1 334-245-4140
tstrand@statusco.co
