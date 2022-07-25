Worldwide Demand For Computer Aided Engineering Is Grow At An Impressive 7% CAGR Through 2029| Fact.MR Forecasts
The global computer aided engineering market will grow 2.4X during the forecast period (2019-2029).ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Aided Engineering Market By Type (Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Multibody Dynamics), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), By End Use (Retail Automotive, Electronics, Industrial Equipment) & Region – Forecast to 2029
With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Computer Aided Engineering as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.
We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Computer Aided Engineering. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Computer Aided Engineering and its classification.
Key Takeaways of Computer Aided Engineering Market Study
Europe is leading global sales with more than 1/3rd share of the total market value. Presence of major automotive manufacturers is leading to high growth in this region.
South Asia & Oceania offer the most lucrative growth opportunities with a double digit growth rate of over 10% CAGR. Budding ecosystem of smart devices is heightening the demand for computer aided engineering for the development of new products.
Automotive applications account for more than 50% of the total market revenues. The 7% CAGR growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for sustainable manufacturing.
On-premise computer aided engineering is the most prevalent kind of deployment. The segment accounts for over 70% market value share and is poised to grow at an impressive 7% CAGR during the forecast period.
Cloud based computer aided engineering is garnering increasing consumer traction on the back of reduced costs, and increased accessibility of Computer Aided Engineering products based on subscription models.
Finite Element analysis (FEA) exhibits share-wide dominance with more than 55% market value share. The segment is expected to grow at a robust 7% CAGR during the forecast period.
Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) is witnessing multiplying demand from electric vehicle manufacturers. CFD is an ideal method to design, test, and conduct conceptual repairs to electric vehicle batteries. The segment is expected to grow at 8% CAGR through 2029.
Prominent Key Players Of The Computer Aided Engineering Market Survey Report:
ANSYS Inc.
ESI Group
Siemens AG
Hexagon AB
Exa Corporation
Bentley Systems Inc.
Dassault Systems
Autodesk Inc.
Altair Engineering
3D Systems Corp
Global Computer Aided Engineering Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments
The global computer aided engineering market is segmented on the basis of application, services, end use and region.
By Type :
Finite Element Analysis (FEA)
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
Multibody Dynamics
Optimization & Simulation
By Deployment :
On-premise
Cloud-based
By End Use :
Automotive
Defense & Aerospace
Electronics
Medical Devices
Industrial Equipment
By Region :
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
