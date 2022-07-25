Quintillion Appoints Ben Cuttriss as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion, a leading infrastructure provider of broadband connectivity, satellite ground station, and edge processing services in the US Arctic and Alaska, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Cuttriss as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. Cuttriss will spearhead Quintillion’s efforts to meet the broadband needs of the military and intelligence communities, and the space and telecommunication industries.
“Ben Cuttriss brings with him a global perspective and a wealth of knowledge, having worked in both satellite and terrestrial telecommunications. Most importantly, he has firsthand experience of the unique challenges and opportunities of expanding broadband access in Alaska. As Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Ben will oversee expansion of our High Latitude Data Acquisition ground station in Utqiagvik—which will enhance Quintillion’s mission to connect more Alaskans to each other and the rest of the world. We are thrilled to have him on the team,” said Chief Executive Officer George Tronsrue.
Cuttriss brings a proven track record of success in managing strategic market accounts and initiatives, which will accelerate Quintillion's growth and expansion throughout Alaska and beyond.
“I am proud to join Quintillion under the guidance of George Tronsrue and Mac McHale. The entire Quintillion team has a demonstrated capability in delivering unique solutions and the opportunity to be part of the leadership team with a number of strategic initiatives in the pipeline is truly an honor. Cuttriss said.
Quintillion's telecommunications and satellite infrastructure play a vital role in enhancing communication and data processing for American military and intelligence organizations.
The High-Latitude Data Acquisition (HiLDA) provides a high-latitude, US-based location for securely downloading and uploading data directly to and from American soil. Additionally, Quintillion's subsea cable system is the only fiber optic network in the US Arctic and has been federally designated "critical infrastructure."
###
Grace Jang
“Ben Cuttriss brings with him a global perspective and a wealth of knowledge, having worked in both satellite and terrestrial telecommunications. Most importantly, he has firsthand experience of the unique challenges and opportunities of expanding broadband access in Alaska. As Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Ben will oversee expansion of our High Latitude Data Acquisition ground station in Utqiagvik—which will enhance Quintillion’s mission to connect more Alaskans to each other and the rest of the world. We are thrilled to have him on the team,” said Chief Executive Officer George Tronsrue.
Cuttriss brings a proven track record of success in managing strategic market accounts and initiatives, which will accelerate Quintillion's growth and expansion throughout Alaska and beyond.
“I am proud to join Quintillion under the guidance of George Tronsrue and Mac McHale. The entire Quintillion team has a demonstrated capability in delivering unique solutions and the opportunity to be part of the leadership team with a number of strategic initiatives in the pipeline is truly an honor. Cuttriss said.
Quintillion's telecommunications and satellite infrastructure play a vital role in enhancing communication and data processing for American military and intelligence organizations.
The High-Latitude Data Acquisition (HiLDA) provides a high-latitude, US-based location for securely downloading and uploading data directly to and from American soil. Additionally, Quintillion's subsea cable system is the only fiber optic network in the US Arctic and has been federally designated "critical infrastructure."
###
Grace Jang
Grace Jang Solutions
email us here