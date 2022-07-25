Submit Release
News Search

There were 850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,704 in the last 365 days.

Quintillion Appoints Ben Cuttriss as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Ben Cuttriss

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion, a leading infrastructure provider of broadband connectivity, satellite ground station, and edge processing services in the US Arctic and Alaska, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Cuttriss as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. Cuttriss will spearhead Quintillion’s efforts to meet the broadband needs of the military and intelligence communities, and the space and telecommunication industries.

“Ben Cuttriss brings with him a global perspective and a wealth of knowledge, having worked in both satellite and terrestrial telecommunications. Most importantly, he has firsthand experience of the unique challenges and opportunities of expanding broadband access in Alaska. As Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Ben will oversee expansion of our High Latitude Data Acquisition ground station in Utqiagvik—which will enhance Quintillion’s mission to connect more Alaskans to each other and the rest of the world. We are thrilled to have him on the team,” said Chief Executive Officer George Tronsrue.

Cuttriss brings a proven track record of success in managing strategic market accounts and initiatives, which will accelerate Quintillion's growth and expansion throughout Alaska and beyond.

“I am proud to join Quintillion under the guidance of George Tronsrue and Mac McHale. The entire Quintillion team has a demonstrated capability in delivering unique solutions and the opportunity to be part of the leadership team with a number of strategic initiatives in the pipeline is truly an honor. Cuttriss said.

Quintillion's telecommunications and satellite infrastructure play a vital role in enhancing communication and data processing for American military and intelligence organizations.

The High-Latitude Data Acquisition (HiLDA) provides a high-latitude, US-based location for securely downloading and uploading data directly to and from American soil. Additionally, Quintillion's subsea cable system is the only fiber optic network in the US Arctic and has been federally designated "critical infrastructure."

###

Grace Jang
Grace Jang Solutions
email us here

You just read:

Quintillion Appoints Ben Cuttriss as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.