Poultry Diagnostics Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

The Poultry Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 856.7 million in 2027.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing occurrence of zoonotic diseases, rising market emphasis on food safety and an increased awareness of animal health is driving the demand for the market.

The Poultry Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 856.7 million in 2027. Supporting policy initiatives and technological advances in the poultry industry are expected to drive market growth during the predicted period.

The major reasons for the rapid growth of the poultry diagnostic market are disease outbreaks, technical developments and positive policy initiatives. The farmers are currently diagnosed preventively with the outbreak of disaster diseases and erosive diseases such as avian influenza, Newcastle disease and other respiratory infections.

These flock infections affect world trade in layers, broilers, turkeys and poultry. As a result, continuous attempts have been made to make poultry farmers more aware of these diseases.

An ever-increasing number of supporting government initiatives are expected to increase demand for products, such as OIE International Standards, a fragment of the WTO framework which addresses the issues of standards for better animal health and promoting international trade in animal products.

Throughout the predicted era, the emergence of animal health knowledge portals in the developed economy in particular will stimulate development. Knowledge from veterinary centers, which can also be passed on to other scientists and physicians, may also be uploaded to the Internet.

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

QIAGEN, Zoetis, BioChek Smart Veterinary Diagnostics, IDvet, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bioneer Corporation, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, Biogenetics Biotechnology Company, FinTech, LTD., and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

ELISA

PCR

Other

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Avian Salmonellosis

Avian Influenza

Newcastle Disease

Avian Mycoplasmosis

Others

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Poultry Diagnostics market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Globally the increase in demand for products derived from poultry is a major driver of growth for the poultry diagnostics industry.

Growing demand for products derived from poultry has thus increased the adoption of various diagnostic equipment, which, in effect, will drive market growth over the forecast period.

Certain factors, such as growing policy programs, and animal protection associations in different countries.

Majority share contributed to the ELISA tests. Their high sensitivity, precision, accuracy and cost-efficiency can be due to this.

This industry is dominated by avian influenza, with more than majority share. The substantial share contributed to frequent influenza (bird flu) outbreaks in Southeast Asian and African countries.

A competitive market scenario for Poultry Diagnostics has been formed by the introduction of various products for the treatment of disease.

North America led with a majority share on the global poultry diagnostic market. This can be attributed to their advanced animal health infrastructure, extensive distribution network, the presence of multinational players and increased awareness among farmers governed this segment’s growth.

In February 2018, BioChek announced that it is launching Avian Influenza H5-H7-H9 Multiplex, a PCR test kit for avian influenza diagnosis.

