Missing Enfield Man Found in Franklin

CONTACT:

Sgt. Heidi Murphy

603-744-5470

July 25, 2022

Enfield, NH – On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m., the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a missing person in Enfield, NH. Andrew Thompson, 58, of Enfield had walked from his residence on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. and not yet returned. Upon interviewing his spouse, it was learned that Thompson liked to walk in the woods behind his residence. The terrain behind the house can be challenging as it is dense forest with wet, swampy areas. It was unusual, however, for Thompson not to return to the residence after such a long period of time.

Conservation Officers, Enfield Police Department, Enfield Fire Department, Canaan Fire Department, a drone operator, and volunteers from the New England K-9 Search and Rescue Team and Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team came together to provide search efforts throughout the night. New England K-9 teams worked into the early morning hours of July 24 before resting the dogs. Enfield Police Department also put out a social media post regarding Thompson.

At 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, two tips came in regarding Thompson’s whereabouts. It was learned that he was picked up and dropped off by a passerby and had visited family members in Gilmanton. Once he ended his visit, he started the trek back to Enfield. On his way back, a Conservation Officer noticed a man walking in Franklin and positively identified Thompson. The officer gave Thompson a ride back to his residence in Enfield.

New Hampshire Fish and Game relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state.