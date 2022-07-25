Demand for Global Dietary Fiber Market Size Rise at +10.80% CAGR by 2028, Value to Cross US$ 15143.65 Million - Says Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Report] The size & share of the Global Dietary Fiber Market was worth around 8,184.50 (USD Million) in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around 15,143.65 (USD Million) by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.80% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, CP Kelco, Roquette Frères, UNIPETonsIN Ingredients AG, BENEO, Tereos S.A., Advocare International, L.P., RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Tate & Lyle, Yugen Chemicals, and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Dietary Fiber Market By Type (Soluble Dietary Fibers, Insoluble Dietary Fibers), By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Legumes, Cereals & Grains), By Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dietary Fiber Market size & share was approximately USD 8,184.50 Million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 10.80% and is anticipated to reach over USD 15,143.65 Million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Dietary Fiber market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Dietary Fiber market.

What is Dietary Fiber? How big is the Dietary Fiber Market?

Report Overview:

Dietary fibers can be found in a wide range of foods, however, they are most commonly found in plant foods such as fruits, vegetables, and legumes. These fibers help with waste disposal, diabetes and heart disease prevention by decreasing blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and maintaining a healthy weight. A major factor influencing market expansion is the rise in customer preference for natural products. Obesity, digestive problems, gastrointestinal infections, and other disorders affect the great majority of people. Companies are taking note of this and developing dietary fiber supplements to help in the treatment of such disorders. The influence of increased health concerns on the dietary fiber industry is now minimal, but it is expected to expand in the future.

Too much dietary fiber, on the other hand, can cause diarrhea, poor mineral absorption, and the loss of good cholesterol, limiting the market for dietary fiber. Because of increased consumer spending and strong government support, the food and beverage industry is expected to be a major driver of the dietary fiber market. Legumes, whole grains like cereals, wheat bran, brown rice, and other gluten-related foods are high in dietary fibers. One of the most common food sensitivities among today's customers is gluten intolerance. Dietary fibers are abundant in legumes, whole grains such as cereals, wheat bran, brown rice, and other gluten-related foods. Gluten intolerance is one of the most common food sensitivities among today's customers.

Market Growth Dynamics: Industry Drivers

Gluten-free diets are becoming more popular among consumers as health benefits, increased energy, and weight loss are touted. As more people grow allergic to gluten-containing foods like wheat and other grains, the demand for dietary fibers will decrease. The frequency of problems connected to gluten consumption, such as infertility, celiac disease, and neurological issues, is another factor that could hinder the market's growth. The frequency of problems connected to gluten consumption, such as infertility, celiac disease, and neurological issues, is another factor that could hinder the market's growth. As the frequency of celiac illness climbs, so does the need for gluten-free foods, which could slow the market for dietary fibers.

Soluble dietary fibers and insoluble dietary fibers are the two types of dietary fibers on the market. Water-soluble dietary fibers are one of the most important groups. Ingredients include inulin, pectin, polydextrose, beta-glucan, fructooligosaccharides, galactooligosaccharides, and maize fiber. It reduces cholesterol levels by slowing stomach emptying and regulating blood sugar levels. Its main goal is to boost intestinal viscosity and colonic fermentation.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8,184.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 15,143.65 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.80% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, CP Kelco, Roquette Frères, UNIPETonsIN Ingredients AG, BENEO, Tereos S.A., Advocare International, L.P., RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Tate & Lyle, Yugen Chemicals, Grain Processing Corporation, Grain Millers, Inc., COSUCRA, Nexira, Drytech Industries, Lonza Group, and Others Key Segment By Type, Source, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis:

The global Dietary Fiber market is segregated based on type, source, application, and region.

The market is segmented by application into food and drinks, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. Dietary fibers are carbohydrate polysaccharides that are not completely digested by gastrointestinal enzymes when taken, allowing them to absorb water and ferment, allowing good bacteria to flourish in the colon. This is excellent for boosting immunity and maintaining regular bowel movements. Fiber consumption, whether from food or supplements, has been associated with a lower risk of gastrointestinal issues like duodenal ulcers, appendicitis, constipation, and colon cancer.

Regional Dominance:

The demand for dietary fiber supplements is predicted to rise in North America as a result of greater health awareness and a considerable increase in exports to other countries. Furthermore, fiber supplement innovation, such as fiber supplement products available in a range of flavors and combinations (such as cinnamon oatmeal raisin and cranberry lemon drizzle), aids in cholesterol reduction and promotes better heart health. Moreover, according to the FAO, dietary fiber reaches the large intestine and is digested by colonic bacteria, resulting in the production of SCFA, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and biomass.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Dietary Fiber Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Dietary Fiber market include;

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group

Ingredion Incorporated

DuPont

Cargill, Incorporated

CP Kelco

Roquette Frères

UNIPETonsIN Ingredients AG

BENEO

Tereos S.A.

Advocare International, L.P.

RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG

Tate & Lyle

Yugen Chemicals

Grain Processing Corporation

Grain Millers, Inc.

COSUCRA

Nexira

Drytech Industries

Lonza Group

The global Dietary Fiber market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Soluble Dietary Fibers

Insoluble Dietary Fibers

By Source

Fruits & Vegetables

Legumes

Cereals & Grains

By Application

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Dietary Fiber market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 10.80% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Dietary Fiber market size was worth around US$ 8,184.50 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 15,143.65 Million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on type segment, the water-soluble dietary fibers is one of the most important categories whose primary function is to increase intestinal viscosity and colonic fermentation.

On the basis of region, the North America is expected to rise due to the rising demand for fiber supplements as a result of increased health awareness and a significant increase in exports to other nations.

