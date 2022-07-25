Submit Release
Medicare Insurance Association Recognizes The Modern Medicare Agency

Paul Barrett and his team have been recognized as one of the Best Medicare agencies on Long Island

HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Association Recognizes Huntington Professional


Paul Barrett has been recognized for 2022 among “America’s Leading Local Medicare Insurance Professionals” by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance, a national industry organization.

The Principal owner of The Modern Medicare Agency located in Huntington ,New York is now among the leading Medicare insurance professionals included on the Association's national online directory of local Medicare insurance agents.

"Some 65 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare and another 11,000 become eligible every day," explains Jesse Slome, director of the national Medicare insurance organization. "Medicare is a national program but available plan options are local. Knowledge of local plans is a significant benefit for consumers as we are pleased to recognize Medicare insurance professionals committed to educating and helping senior consumers in their community."

"Deciding which Medicare plan option is best locally can be confusing," shares Paul Barrett "I am proud to be recognized and gladly offer information and comparisons that can help area seniors save money and get better Medicare benefits." To speak with Paul Barrett or one of his team members call 631-358-5793 or email Paul directly at medicare@paulbinsurance.com.

