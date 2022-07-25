Ronn Torossian On Creating Integrated Marketing Campaigns

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, before a company can execute an integrated marketing campaign, there are several things that it needs to do to prepare for success. By preparing for campaigns beforehand, companies can ensure that all their efforts will be able to generate more positive results.

Audience

Before a company can develop any sort of campaign, the first step it needs to take is to learn all that it can about the target audience. That means learning about the demographic, geographic, and psychographic factors of the audience, as well as their education levels, income, and more. Then, companies also have to take their interests, values, hobbies, and pain points into account. With all this information at hand, businesses can then create a buyer persona that's going to be specifically tailored to the ideal customer of the business, which helps companies make smart decisions about all of their business operations, including marketing efforts. In many cases, companies need to create several different buyer personas for each promotional effort they want to pursue. That's why it's also important for companies to segment the target audience so that each group can get a tailored message specifically for them and their interests.

Budget

Ronn Torossian says the key when creating an integrated marketing campaign is to set a realistic budget, and then the company needs to allocate all the resources accordingly. With a smaller budget, companies should focus on creating very high-quality content that's going to be distributed to the target audience across a number of different communication channels. With a larger budget, companies can look for other promotional opportunities including influencer marketing campaigns, other high-profile partnerships, and various paid media opportunities. However, before pursuing any of those options, companies first have to define the budget, and how it's going to be spent.

Channels

Once the company knows its budget and who it's targeting with the campaign, it's time to figure out which communication channels are going to be used to reach the target audience and every segment in it. These channels tend to be different for every company, but some of the more common options include social media platforms, media relations, email marketing, public relations, content marketing, advertising campaigns, trade shows, and events. Once a business has decided which channels it's going to be utilizing, it's also important to figure out which specific strategies are going to be used on each of those platforms. For instance, if a company decides to focus most of its efforts on email marketing, it needs to figure out what types of content it's going to create for the newsletters. On the other hand, if a company wants to use Facebook to reach its target audience, it needs to define whether it's going to be using paid ads or organic posts.