Submit Release
News Search

There were 592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,437 in the last 365 days.

Manifestation of Senator Pia S. Cayetano"

PHILIPPINES, July 25 - Press Release
July 25, 2022

Manifestation of Senator Pia S. Cayetano"
Opening of Session, 19th Congress
July 25, 2022

Thank you, Mr. Presiding Officer.

Let me congratulate our newly elected Senate President. May the records show that I also did not cast my vote in favor of my esteemed colleague. At this point, I would like to remain independent. I will also not participate or cast my vote on any minority leader.

But as I have told the Senate President, he knows my commitment for the amazing work that the Senate will produce. He knows that I will participate and ensure that nothing less than excellent work will come out of this Senate.

Thank you.

You just read:

Manifestation of Senator Pia S. Cayetano"

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.