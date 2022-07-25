PHILIPPINES, July 25 - Press Release

July 25, 2022 Manifestation of Senator Pia S. Cayetano"

Opening of Session, 19th Congress

July 25, 2022 Thank you, Mr. Presiding Officer. Let me congratulate our newly elected Senate President. May the records show that I also did not cast my vote in favor of my esteemed colleague. At this point, I would like to remain independent. I will also not participate or cast my vote on any minority leader. But as I have told the Senate President, he knows my commitment for the amazing work that the Senate will produce. He knows that I will participate and ensure that nothing less than excellent work will come out of this Senate. Thank you.